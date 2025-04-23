Box Office: As Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla gets announced, analyzing collections of 3 Hindi films centred around animals

Very recently, on April 22, Kartik Aaryan and Dharma Productions announced their second collaboration titled Naagzilla, a comedy film featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead as a shapeshifting snake. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for directing the popular comedy film series Fukrey.

Interestingly, Naagzilla is scheduled to release during Independence Day week in 2026, clashing with Bhediya 2, which features Varun Dhawan as another shapeshifting werewolf. With the announcement of this upcoming Kartik Aaryan film, let’s take a look at some of the most popular Bollywood films centred around animals.

1. Bhediya

Bhediya, released in 2022, introduced Varun Dhawan into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe as a shapeshifting werewolf. The film was directed by Amar Kaushik and also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. Though it was met with mixed to positive reviews, it did not become a huge box office success and collected only Rs 62.75 crore India net.

2. Entertainment

The comedy film Entertainment was titled after the central character of the film, a dog named Entertainment. This movie was led by Akshay Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mithun Chakraborty, Sonu Sood, Johnny Lever, and Prakash Raj in the star cast. It also marked the directorial debut of the duo Sajid-Farhad. Unlike expectations from an Akshay Kumar-led comedy film, Entertainment collected only Rs 64.25 crore India net and became a box office flop.

3. Azaad

Azaad was released very recently in January 2025, marking the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. It also featured Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in the leading cast. The film was a period action drama helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and also featured a horse named Azaad among the central characters of the film connected to the story. The film became a failure at the box office and collected only Rs 6.5 crore India net.

