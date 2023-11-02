Karwa Chauth 2023: How Vikrant Massey's pregnant wife Sheetal Thakur celebrated special occasion; see PHOTOS

Actor Vikrant Massey got hitched to Sheetal Thakur in February 2022 and is currently expecting a baby. As November 1 marked the occasion of Karwa Chauth, a traditional festival celebrated by Indian women for their husbands, Thakur too embraced the day and shared glimpses of the celebrations. Take a look at the photographs inside!

Sheetal Thakur celebrates her husband as she drops insights into her Karwa Chauth celebrations

Sheetal took to her Instagram account yesterday and shared moments of the precious day with the couple’s fans. Sheetal shared four pictures and the first and the last ones show the husband-wife duo embraced in a side hug and donning their best ethnic outfits.

The other two photographs shared by Sheetal showed insights of the celebrations with Thakur flaunting her mehendi in one picture and her doing pooja in another.

As she shared the insights of her Karwa Chauth celebrations, Sheetal, who is currently expecting a baby with Vikrant Massey, wrote in the caption, “Not fasting for obvious reasons, but celebrating my dear husband nonetheless Happy Karwa ladies.”

Sheetal Thakur’s Karwa Chauth pictures leave fans going gaga

After Thakur dropped a heap of pictures, fans flocked to the comment section of her post and expressed varied reactions. A fan wrote, “Congratulations to the couple that is aiming at stars and yet are soo grounded, god bless you both with more abundance, love and light” and another fan commented, “Cutest couple, May god bless you both.”

Meanwhile, several other fans poured in heartwarming reactions and dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section of Sheetal Thakur’s Instagram post.

Work front of Vikrant Massey

The actor is currently absorbing praise for his performance in his latest venture 12th Fail. Starring Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna alongside Vikrant, the movie is based on the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who belongs to Chambal and begins his academic journey while attempting for UPSC examination.

Penned and helmed by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie is based on Anurag Pathak’s novel which also has the same name as the movie.

Remarkably, the shooting of the film was done in Delhi across areas where students preparing for competitive examinations live.

