Katrina Kaif’s favorite place to be on Christmas is in Vicky Kaushal’s arms and couple’s PICS over the years are proof

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Christmas glimpses are always something that fans look forward to. They have posted different pictures from their celebration every year after their marriage and have set major couple goals. There is one thing that has stayed the same in all of them. Katrina’s favorite place to be on Christmas is in her husband’s arms, and these pictures are proof.

First, let’s go back to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s first Christmas after their wedding in 2021. The Sam Bahadur actor was seen hugging his wife tightly in a heartwarming photo. They were all smiles as they stood with a decked-up Christmas tree behind them. Vicky playfully captioned his Instagram post, “Meri Christmas! (My Christmas),” referring to Katrina wrapped in his arms.

The following year, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a picture of their Christmas tree. Amid the huge baubles and bows, the polaroid of Katrina and him was unmissable. A clear version of the picture later surfaced on social media. Vicky, dressed in a white t-shirt and funky pajamas, gave a back hug to Katrina, who looked gorgeous in a red holiday night suit.

This tradition of their adorable photograph didn’t change in 2023 either. In fact, along with giving his wife a warm embrace, Vicky also planted a sweet kiss on her head. The duo was twinning in white t-shirts and Santa caps as the Christmas tree and golden lights sparkled in the background. In the caption, Vicky wrote, “Christmas is when you are here.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif didn’t disappoint in 2024 either. On December 26, the Chhaava star offered a peek into their Christmas celebration on Instagram. He held his wife close, and the glow was unmissable on their faces. They embraced the festive spirit with holiday sweaters, and the tree shined behind them. In the caption, Vicky extended Christmas wishes to everyone.

Vicky and Katrina celebrated their third wedding anniversary on December 9, 2024. Them continuing this tradition every year on Christmas is the epitome of romance.

