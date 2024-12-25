WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha steals the show with her adorable ‘Merry Christmas’ and flying kisses at family lunch

On Christmas 2023, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha made her first public appearance and melted everyone’s hearts with her antics. Fast forward a year later and she stole the show once again at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch. The little one wished ‘Merry Christmas’ to the paparazzi and even sent them flying kisses.

Today, December 25, 2024, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch at the late Shashi Kapoor’s house. In one video, Ranbir was seen getting out of the car and taking his daughter Raha in his arms. As soon as the little girl saw the paparazzi, she waved at them and said, “Hi, Merry…” extending her Christmas wishes. Ranbir and Alia couldn’t help but beam at their daughter’s cuteness.

The family posed together for pictures and Alia even planted a sweet kiss on her daughter’s back. As they turned to go inside the house, Raha waved goodbye to the paps and sent out multiple flying kisses.

Talking about their outfits, the little princess wore a white frock and twinned with her dad, who donned a white t-shirt, pants, and a striped gray jacket. Alia looked stunning in a red dress and a matching hair bow as she embraced the holiday spirit.

Netizens gushed over Raha Kapoor’s adorable antics in the comments section. One person said, “Aww can’t get over those flying kisses at the end. Beautiful Raha!!” while another wrote, “The way she's waving.” A user stated, “1 year of rahas face reveal,” and another exclaimed, “awwwwww!!!I'm melting, Rahupiee.” A comment read, “Indeed the cutest baby.....much love.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis to convey their love.

In another video, Alia Bhatt was seen playing a protective mother. Before Raha got out of the car, the actress came forward to request the paparazzi to lower their voices so that her daughter doesn’t get scared. Check it out!

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, and Neetu Kapoor visited Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s house to celebrate Christmas Eve together.

