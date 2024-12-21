Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal asks her to ‘put down the phone’ for THIS reason; shares if they fight for counter space in bathroom

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been married for three years. The couple has talked about balancing their careers and personal lives on many occasions in the past. The actress recently revealed that Vicky keeps asking her to leave her phone when she’s busy constantly sending business emails. Katrina also shared that she didn’t have to fight her husband for counter space in the bathroom.

In a recent interview with The Week, Katrina Kaif talked about juggling her personal life and two careers—one as an actress and one as an entrepreneur. She shared that it was challenging initially. Revealing what Vicky Kaushal tells her, the Ek Tha Tiger star said, “Even now my husband asks me to put down the phone and I want to send just one more email.”

Comparing her two careers, Katrina expressed that when she was shooting, she had a schedule. She added that her husband knew where she was and vice versa. However, with a business, Kat mentioned that there was no schedule. She emphasized the importance of setting your own guidelines; otherwise, one would just go on sending emails and having discussions.

During the same interview, Katrina was asked about whether Vicky and her fight for counter space in the bathroom. In response, she said no and called Vicky an ‘adjusting and understanding’ husband with a laugh.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their third wedding anniversary on December 9, 2024. On the special occasion, the former dropped a beautiful selfie with her husband taken during their romantic getaway. In the caption, Katrina expressed her love for Vicky, saying, “Dil tu, jaan tu… (My heart, my life),” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Later, she offered another peek into their vacation in the jungle. Katrina posted some pictures of herself. She also captured the wildlife and showed the bonfire and the drinks that they enjoyed.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas, which was released earlier in 2024. She has the film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has Chhaava, Love & War, and Mahavatar in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor calls Shah Rukh Khan 'genius' and 'AI se bhi aage'; associates 'swag' word with him and Virat Kohli