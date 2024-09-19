Vicky Kaushal wishes to collaborate with ‘Cutie’ Katrina Kaif and asks, ‘KaymetKaushal when?’; all of us are manifesting it

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They always manage to get the fans excited with their sweet interactions on social media. Recently, Vicky expressed his wish to collaborate with his ‘Cutie’ wife and asked, ‘KaymetKaushal… when?’ We are certainly manifesting it and cannot wait for this collab.

Katrina Kaif recently joined forces with Huda Kattan, a renowned name in the beauty industry, for an interview about their brands. On September 18, 2024, the Bollywood actress posted the conversation on her Instagram handle, saying, "#WhenKaymetHuda."

In the comments section, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop gushing over his wife and asked when they would collaborate. He said, “Cutie!!! #KaymetKaushal … when? (kissing face with closed eyes and two pink hearts emojis).” Fans were quick to reply to Vicky’s comment. They also shared their anticipation for this collaboration and showered love on the couple.

One person said, “we would love to see this collab,” while another called them “cuties.” A user stated, “Damn, I blushed so hard after reading your comment.” Another comment read, “waiting for this if this wanna happen.” Many others used heart-eye and red heart emojis to convey their admiration.

Have a look at the comments!

Earlier, when Vicky Kaushal set the screens on fire with his dance number Tauba Tauba, netizens shared their wishes for him to collaborate with Katrina. They wanted to see them together in a dance number.

During a media interaction in July, Vicky was asked about starring with his wife on the big screen. In response, he shared that he hoped for it to happen soon. Vicky said, “We are also looking for such a story, but we do not want to do a film that is made just by taking us together. Our pairing should be according to the demand of the story; only then will it be fun. We are waiting, and we are not in any hurry for this.”

On the cinematic front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his movies Chhaava and Love & War. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Merry Christmas, has the road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa in her lineup.

