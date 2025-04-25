Sidharth Malhotra has special gift for his pregnant wife Kiara Advani and it costs Rs 1.12 crore; can you guess

Bollywood's Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra has treated his wife, Kiara Advani, with a lavish gift as they prepare to welcome their first child. The actor reportedly gifted Kiara a brand-new Toyota Vellfire, a luxury multipurpose vehicle priced at approximately Rs 1.12 crore.

The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, after falling in love on the sets of Shershaah (2021), announced last month that they were expecting their first baby. In an Instagram post filled with love, they wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives, coming soon,” sharing the news with fans, family, and friends.

Known for his romantic gestures, Sidharth seems to be excited about fatherhood. Gifting Kiara the Toyota Vellfire, a car synonymous with comfort, class, and family-friendly luxury, adds a sweet personal touch to their journey into parenthood.

The Vellfire is no stranger to Bollywood’s elite. Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and Kriti Sanon are also proud owners of this premium ride. Due to its spacious interior and top-tier amenities, it’s an ideal choice for celebrities who value both style and convenience. It’s part of Toyota’s high-end lineup, including models like the Camry, Land Cruiser, and Prado.

Before taking the wedding vows, Sidharth and Kiara kept their relationship mostly private, often dodging questions from the media before finally confirming their romance. Like other celebrity couples, such as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone or Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the duo opted for a low-key wedding attended by close friends and family. Around 100 guests were present, including big names like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra, who also designed their wedding outfits.

Following their intimate wedding, the couple hosted a star-studded reception at which several Bollywood A-listers, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Neetu Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, were spotted.

Sidharth is currently filming Param Sundari, where he shares screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kiara is gearing up for some major milestones. She’s in the highly anticipated film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. is set to make her debut appearance at the Met Gala this year.

