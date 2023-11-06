11 Hindi web series to bring your family closer this Diwali; Yeh Meri Family to Mind The Malhotras

Diwali is a fantastic time to make some lasting family memories. You've got the older generation having those lively chats, and the younger ones all hyped up for the firework extravaganza. Nothing really tugs at your heartstrings like missing your folks during the holiday season. We've put together a bunch of Hindi web series like Yeh Meri Family, Gullak, and Mind the Malhotras that are sure to give you all the feels and connect you to your loved ones, no matter what your family is like.

Here are 11 Hindi web series that will bring you closer to your family

1. Yeh Meri Family

IMDb Rating : 9/10

: 9/10 Star cast : Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Vishesh Bansal,

: Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Vishesh Bansal, Directed By : Sameer Saxena

: Sameer Saxena No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon miniTV

Do you recall those days when the toughest thing in life was enduring those summer vacation tuition classes? When having your first crush felt like pure magic? And birthday parties meant homemade food delights? Well, Yeh Meri Family brings back that innocence and joy in a heartwarming and hilarious way, led by an utterly endearing protagonist.

Set in 1998, this series follows the life of a 12-year-old boy growing up in a typical Indian family. It delves into the rollercoaster of emotions he experiences with his family as he navigates the different situations life throws at him.

2. What The Folks

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Star cast : Veer Rajwant Singh, Eisha Chopra, Kriti Vij, Renuka Shahane, Shishir Sharma

: Veer Rajwant Singh, Eisha Chopra, Kriti Vij, Renuka Shahane, Shishir Sharma Directed By : Ruchir Arun

: Ruchir Arun No. of seasons : 4

: 4 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema/ Dice Media YouTube Channel

What The Folks is about the rollercoaster ride of a couple dealing with their in-laws. It gives you a whole new angle on family dynamics. The show dives into the funny and not-so-funny situations that young Indian couples face while trying to fit into their extended families. It's a heartwarming take on the ups and downs of family ties, showing that love and understanding can conquer all the crazy stuff that life throws at you.

3. Mind The Malhotras

IMDb Rating : 5.9/10

: 5.9/10 Star cast : Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar

: Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar Created By : Sahil Sangha, Ajay Bhuyan

: Sahil Sangha, Ajay Bhuyan No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Mind The Malhotras gives you a peek into the lives of Shefali and Rishabh Malhotra, who are right in the middle of those classic midlife marital hiccups. To avoid going down the same path as most of their friends – divorce, they decide to seek professional help. But here's the twist – they've got two teenage daughters, a mischievous son, and a feisty mother-in-law thrown into the mix. It's a hilarious sitcom filled with one comedy of errors after another. This one's a must-add to your watchlist for some good laughs.

4. The Aam Aadmi Family

IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Star cast : Lubna Salim, Brijendra Kala, Gunjan Malhotra

: Lubna Salim, Brijendra Kala, Gunjan Malhotra Directed By : Apoorv Singh Karki, Debatma Mandal

: Apoorv Singh Karki, Debatma Mandal No. of seasons : 4

: 4 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Among the many family-themed Hindi web series, The Aam Aadmi Family stood out as a trailblazer, encapsulating the essence of everyday family dynamics, and it continues to be a reliable choice for unwinding after a busy day. The show revolves around the Sharma family, a middle-class household with a chatty grandmother, a dedicated father, a traditional yet modern mother, and two resourceful grown-up kids, making it a timeless favorite.

5. Ghar Waapsi

IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Star cast : Vishal Vashishtha, Anushka Kaushik, Akanksha Thakur, Vibha Chibber, Atul Srivastava

: Vishal Vashishtha, Anushka Kaushik, Akanksha Thakur, Vibha Chibber, Atul Srivastava Directed By : Ruchir Arun

: Ruchir Arun No. of seasons : 1

: 1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Ghar Waapsi is undeniably one of the top family-oriented Hindi web series, delivering a heartwarming narrative. It traces the journey of Shekhar, who, following job loss, relocates to his hometown to live with his family. This choice ignites a transformative path of self-discovery and self-acceptance. Brace yourself for an emotional rollercoaster that will touch your heart and lead you on a profound journey of personal rediscovery.

6. Home Shanti

IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Star cast : Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak,

: Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Directed By : Akanksha Dua

: Akanksha Dua No. of seasons : 1

: 1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Home Shanti is your everyday family drama, where a middle-class couple is all gung-ho about making their dream of owning a house come true. But, as life would have it, it's not a smooth ride, and the plot dishes out its fair share of ups and downs. It's the kind of show that'll keep you hooked with all the relatable twists and turns.

7. The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family

IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Star cast : Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, Swaroop Sampat

: Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, Swaroop Sampat Directed By : Rajlaxmi Ratan Seth

: Rajlaxmi Ratan Seth No. of seasons : 1

: 1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Alt Balaji/ Jio Cinema

In The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, a Hindi web series, you'll find a potent portrayal of the enduring nature of family love, even in its tumultuous and emotionally charged form. This hidden gem boldly delves into the less idealized facets of family dynamics, unearthing unspoken expectations, concealed secrets, and the persistent weight of guilt. It's a refreshing and unflinching look at the intricate tapestry of family life that's often left unexplored.

8. Metro Park

IMDb Rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Star cast : Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya, Sarita Joshi

: Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya, Sarita Joshi Written By : Ajayan Venugopalan

: Ajayan Venugopalan No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema/ Eros Now Music YouTube Channel

In Metro Park, the spotlight falls on the quirks and idiosyncrasies that define various Indian communities. This time, it's the vibrant Gujarati community taking center stage in a heartwarming and entertaining family drama. This light-hearted series is a perfect fit for family viewing, making it one of those rare family-friendly Hindi web series suitable for all ages. And if you happen to be far from your Gujarati family, it's a sweet reminder of the unique charm they bring to your life.

9. Happy Family Conditions Apply

IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Star cast : Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka,

: Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Directed By : Jamnadas Majethia, Aatish Kapadia

: Jamnadas Majethia, Aatish Kapadia No. of seasons : 1

: 1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Happy Family Conditions Apply unfolds the lively saga of the Dholakias, a Gujarati family spanning four generations cohabiting under one roof. The series artfully uncovers the idiosyncrasies of each member, portraying the delightful chaos of a joint family.

10. Home

IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Star cast : Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar, Fahmaan Khan, Chetna Pande, Himani Shivpuri, Parikshit Sahni

: Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar, Fahmaan Khan, Chetna Pande, Himani Shivpuri, Parikshit Sahni Created By : Ekta Kapoor

: Ekta Kapoor No. of seasons : 1

: 1 Where to watch / OTT Platform: ALT Balaji / Jio Cinema

This heartwarming series centers on a middle-class family in Delhi, navigating the challenges of battling eviction. Each episode provides a unique perspective, delving into the daily highs and lows of different family members. Home delves into the intricate web of family dynamics, highlighting the sacrifices each member makes for the sake of the others.

11. Potluck

IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Star cast : Jatin Sial, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, Shikha Talsania, Kitu Gidwani, Siddhant Karnick

: Jatin Sial, Ira Dubey, Cyrus Sahukar, Shikha Talsania, Kitu Gidwani, Siddhant Karnick Directed By : Rajshree Ojha

: Rajshree Ojha No. of seasons : 2

: 2 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Potluck is a heartwarming and entertaining series that follows the Shastri family's journey towards building stronger, lasting connections. Just like a potluck gathering, each character brings their own unique flavor to this emotional mix, showcasing varied opinions, perspectives, and life situations.

The first season introduces us to the Shastris and the origins of their regular potlucks, while the second season delves deeper into the lives of the Shastri clan, exploring the modern challenges faced by all families.