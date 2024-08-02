Khushi Kapoor admits sister Janhvi Kapoor is like her ‘second parent’: ‘I have struggled with showing…’

Khushi Kapoor debuted her Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, starring alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and others. The movie received positive reviews from both fans and critics. Recently, Kapoor spoke about her bond with her sister Janhvi Kapoor, describing Janhvi as a second parent to her.

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, The Archies actor was asked what she loved the most about her sis Janhvi, and she said that Janhvi is like a second parent to her, always expressing love and affection. As the youngest, she had difficulty showing affection, but Janhvi's warmth and encouragement inspired her to become more open with her feelings.

Khushi recenlty walked the ramp for the first time at India Couture Week 2024, showcasing Gaurav Gupta's collection, Arunodaya. Reflecting on the advice she received from her sister, Janhvi , before her runway debut, Khushi mentioned that Janhvi had encouraged her to remain calm, be present in the moment, and listen to the music.

The Bawaal actress also shared some quick tips and advised Khushi to be herself. Janhvi had previously walked the ramp for the designer's collection, Hiranyagarbha, at India Couture Week the previous year, setting a high standard for her younger sister.

Khushi was accompanied on the runway by her rumored boyfriend and The Archies co-star, Vedang Raina. Their chemistry was apparent as they walked the ramp together, with their interactions hinting at a deeper connection and adding a romantic element to the evening.

Khushi Kapoor is currently occupied with two projects. She is working on Naadaniyaan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan and an untitled project with Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son. Kapoor was shooting for the same in Mumbai and Delhi NCR area.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the success of her recently released film Ulajh, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, among others. She will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, and she also has a role in Devara alongside Jr NTR.

