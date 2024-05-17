Khushi Kapoor recalls fans would seek Sridevi’s permission to click pictures with Janhvi Kapoor and her: ‘I was too young…’

Khushi Kapoor is definitely the talk of the town ever since her debut OTT film The Archies released. The star kid has made her way into our hearts with her acting and looks, just like her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor.

Being one film old and having a couple of them in her kitty already, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that she might be the next big Kapoor. Well, we have heard her elder sister speak a lot about their late mother Sridevi in her interviews. And now The Archies star in her latest interview with Elle opened up about the first time she tasted fame with her mother and sister.

Khushi Kapoor on tasting fame before becoming an actress

Recalling an incident, Khushi Kapoor revealed that she remembers being out with her late mother and actress Sridevi quite often. During fan interactions, after they got themselves clicked with the actress, fans would seek her permission to click pictures with her and Janhvi Kapoor as well. “I was too young to understand what was going on.”

Khushi Kapoor recalls the first day on The Archies set

Khushi revealed that on the first day on set, she was very nervous yet equally excited to play the role of Betty Cooper. She found it fun to see what was happening behind the scenes and understand how everything works. "I remember my first shot was to pull out my bike from a stand, and I had to watch Archie play the guitar in his garage with his band."

The star kid added, “I was so nervous even though I had no lines that day. It was quite intimidating to be on set. But the entire cast came to support me. They were all cheering behind the monitor and we hugged right after.”

Khushi Kapoor’s work front

Khushi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies co-starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and others. She will be next seen in Naadaniyaan alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Reportedly, she also has a project with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

Talking about her personal life, she is rumored to be dating her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina. The two have been spotted together several times and fans believe that they are more than just friends.

