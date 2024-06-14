It is no secret that BLACKPINK’s members are known for their fierce personalities and bold performances on stage. But each of them is equally funny, witty, and relatable to fans and non-fans alike. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have inspired a plethora of hilarious and relatable memes that will make everyone laugh out loud.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual listener, these 9 BLACKPINK memes are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and a laugh to your day. Dive into the world of K-pop humor as we explore the funniest, most iconic BLACKPINK memes that every fan needs to see.

9 BLACKPINK Memes that every fan needs to see

1. Lisa’s viral legs

One of the funniest memes to ever come out of the K-pop world is editing Lisa’s long legs with other artists. Back in 2020, Lisa released a sultry dance performance of herself on her YouTube channel which went viral instantly. However, fans being fans decided to turn the moment into a hilarious meme by taking a specific screenshot of the artist’s dance move from the video and editing her legs to add it to other artists’ pictures. It soon turned into a trend and every other K-pop fandom started to edit their favorite artists.

2. Lisa’s ‘Why didn’t you smile?’

Lisa is particularly known for her phenomenal dance moves and she was made the dance mentor in the show Youth With You Season 2. Although she is known for her soft demeanor, she is a particularly strict dance teacher. One of her students did not manage to put on a smile even after she asked her to multiple times, which put her in a sour mood. However, the internet quickly took the opportunity to create hilarious memes from it.

3. Rosé “oh that’s hot”

Rose is one of the most relatable K-pop artists out there. Her ability to understand her fans’ lingo and stay updated with the current trends makes her one of the coolest artists’ to exist.

During her appearance at a dinner party at Paris Fashion Week, she was sitting down with high-profile guests for a fine evening. However, she suddenly whips out her phone and captures something while mouthing the words “oh that’s hot” which instantly becomes meme material for all fans.

4. Jisoo’s “Not bad but not good”

BLACKPINK members often used to get together earlier to shoot for various content for fans. During one such schedule, the members were making the famous Japanese candy called tanghulu where fresh fruits are dipped in melted sugar to give it a shiny exterior.

After they were done with making the item, Jennie tasted the food item and told the fans, “Not bad”. However, to that Jisoo promptly replied with “not bad but not good”. Her honesty turned the ordinary moment into a memorable one for fans and the members.



5. Jisoo and Jennie's slimy activity

Whenever Jisoo and Jennie are together, their moments turn into hilarious tits bits as they are both so relatable. During one of their live sessions, they both were making slimes from scratch which was extremely viral among people a few years back.

However, both had weird and funny expressions on their faces while touching it because of the slime’s unusual texture. Now fans consistently use those moments on social media platforms.

6. Rosé curse

One of the most hilarious running jokes in the fandom is about Rosé’s “curse”. The meme originated from when the artist takes pictures with couples, and shortly after they always tend to break up. Even after so many years, the trend continues to follow. Whenever a celebrity couple breaks up, the fans look up for their pictures with Rosé and hilariously it pops up to make everyone believe that the curse is “true”.

7. Jisoo’s “suspicious” expressions

During BLACKPINK’s early days of career, they used to shoot a lot of content with their senior and labelmate Seungri. In one of the skits where the members and the BIGBANG member starred together, Jisoo was giving cold expressions to the camera.

It was a reaction to Seugri’s ridiculous demands from the members. The artist’s expressions are compared with Jim’s expressions from The Office where he looks at the camera and breaks the fourth wall. Jisoo is truly the meme generator of BLACKPINK.

8. Lisa’s blonde girl meme

Lisa remains one of the most hilarious members of the group. While she and Rose were doing a live stream while walking on the road, she saw herself on the camera and made an expression similar to the famous little blonde girl meme, recreating it herself. The fandom continues to use it for a good laugh.

9. Jisoo bottle balancing

Yet again, Jisoo managed to make everyone laugh again with her antics. While the group was attending an award show, Jisoo was using a bottle to balance it on her shoulder. However, she could not escape the cameras and it turned into yet another hilarious moment. BLINKs still look back at the instance years after it aired.

The above-listed BLACKPINK memes are only a handful of moments from the many instances in which the group managed to make everyone laugh. These memes highlight the playful, endearing, and sometimes downright hilarious moments that have endeared Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa to millions.



