Lovely Runner fame Kim Hye Yoon to hold fan meeting tour Hye-ppiness in Seoul and Japan

Kim Hye Yoon’s overwhelming rise in popularity after Loverly Runner is not coming to an end anytime soon. She is all set to hold her first-ever fan meeting in Seoul, South Korea followed by Osaka and Tokyo in Japan.

Kim Hye Yoon’s first-ever fan meeting Hye-ppiness

On the 14th of June, Artist Company, the agency representing the Extraordinary You actor announced Kim Hye Yoon will be holding her first-ever fan meeting Hye-ppiness in the month of July.

She will kick start her fan meeting from Seoul, South Korea on the 13th of July at the Grand Auditorium of Sungshin Womens University Woonjung Green Campus Hall. Then she will travel to Japan where she is set to meet her fans at two different locations. Her fan meeting in Japan will be in Osaka, Zepp Namba on the 26th of July followed by Tokyo, Zepp Yokohama on the 28th of July.

After the successful conclusion of the drama Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon has been experiencing overflowing popularity. She captivated K-drama enthusiasts with her role as Im Sol, the show's female lead.

Fans also adored her chemistry with co-star Byeon Woo Seok, who portrayed idol Ryu Sun Jae. While Byeon Woo Seok has embarked on his 2024 Asia Tour, Kim Hye Yoon will engage closely with fans through the Fromm app and her upcoming fan meeting. Owing to the success of the drama, the entire crew and production team of the Lovely Runner has been rewarded with a vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

Advertisement

More about Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress managed by Artist Company. She debuted in the 2013 drama Samsaengi. After her role in Bad Guys, she shifted her focus to her studies, making only guest appearances due to receiving a full scholarship in 2015 to Konkuk University, one of Korea's top institutions.

Upon completing her education, Kim Hye Yoon started auditioning for more prominent roles and secured a part in Sky Castle, which earned her the Best New Actress award at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2019, she starred as the lead in Extraordinary You, winning New and Excellence Actress awards at the MBC Drama Awards. In April 2024, Kim Hye Yoon left SidusHQ, after five years and joined Artist Company.

Meanwhile, due to Kim Hye Yoon’s rising popularity, her old drama Extraordinary You with Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook has been announced to be replayed on weekends. The choice to rebroadcast Extraordinary You is significant and unusual, with the previous comparable instance being the rebroadcast of the celebrated actor Gong Yoo’s dramas, Goblin and Coffee Prince.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did BTS' J-Hope watch Lovely Runner while in military? Unexpected shoutout to Byeon Woo Seok's Sunjae surprises fans