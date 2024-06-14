Ex-Wanna One member Lai Kuan Lin announces retirement from entertainment industry; rumored to become film director

Wanna One’s former member Lai Kuan Lin who was active in China as an actor and singer has announced on his SNS about his career change and retirement from the entertainment industry.

Lai Kuan Lin retirement and rumors of becoming a film director

On the 14th of June, Lai Kuan Lin updated his fans about the plan to change his career through SNS. He announced, “After careful consideration, I have decided to change direction. This account will now be managed by staff due to my shift in career plans,” The "change in career plans" mentioned by Lai Kuanlin is rumored to be a transition to film directing.

Lai Kuanlin, originally from Taiwan, initiated a legal battle with Cube Entertainment in 2019, won the case, terminated his contract, and subsequently moved to China to pursue his career. In 2021, Lai Kuanlin made his debut as a film director with the short film The Battle of Winter and Summer.

The film won five awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Actress, at the Rome Prisma Independent Film Festival in June of that year, attracting significant attention. Last year, news emerged that Lai Kuanlin had applied to the prestigious Beijing Film Academy in China. With his talents as a film director now recognized, it seems he will be shifting his career focus toward directing rather than continuing in the entertainment industry.

More about Lai Kuan Lin

Lai Kuan Lin, also known by his English name Edward, is a Taiwanese musician and actor born in Taipei. He was scouted by the K-pop talent agency Cube Entertainment during an audition in Taiwan in 2016. Lai Kuanlin initially gained popularity as a charming trainee on Mnet's "Produce 101 Season 2" in 2017.

He later secured 7th place in the final rankings and became an active member of the debut group Wanna One. Following the group's disbandment at the end of 2018, Lai Kuan Lin made his drama debut in 2019 with a role in the mainland Chinese series A Little Thing Called First Love. That same year, he also joined Cube's sub-unit WooseokxKuanlin and collaborated on an album titled 9801.

