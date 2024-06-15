Taapsee Pannu sets hubby Mathias Boe's heart on fire as she drops sizzling PICS in black gown

Taapsee Pannu married her longtime beau, Mathias Boe, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The actress has always been private about her love life, rarely sharing pictures with her husband. Despite this, the couple never fails to show their love for each other. Recently, Taapsee posted some breathtaking pictures on Instagram, and Mathias quickly expressed his affection for her.

Mathias Boe reacts to Taapsee Pannu's latest pictures

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share some jaw-dropping pictures of herself. The Dunki actress wore a stunning floral slit-cut dress with a plunging neckline, raising the temperature with her look. She looks absolutely stunning in the photos, making it hard for anyone to take their eyes off her.

She captioned the post, "Someone said glam it up and I went from sit to slump to ‘ab mujhe jaane do’ in the last picture."

Reacting to his wife's stunning images, Mathias quickly took to the comments section, gushing over her and dropping heart and fire emojis to express his love.

Taapsee Pannu talks about how she fell in love with hubby Mathias Boe

In a recent chat with Cosmopolitan India, Taapsee Pannu discussed what drew her to her husband, Mathias Boe. Highlighting her admiration for athletics, she noted his background as an Olympic athlete as an initial attraction.

Pannu expressed deep respect for athletes who represent their country under immense pressure without faltering. Regarding her relationship with Mathias, Pannu revealed it was not based on love at first sight. She emphasized the importance of testing compatibility and practicality.

While she held him in high regard and fondness initially, genuine love developed gradually over time, rather than instantly or within a short period.

Taapsee Pannu on the work front

On the work front, Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others. The movie received a positive response from fans and critics alike.

Next up, the actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. In this project, Pannu will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

Additionally, she is also part of Khel Khel Mein, which features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Ammy Virk.

