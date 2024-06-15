'It's A Gigantic Machine': Russell Crowe Shares Thoughts About Actors Expecting Comic Book Movies To Change Their Lives

Russell Crowe is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about actors’ expectations from comic books and superhero movies. The Hollywood icon, who has a heavy-hitting roster of superhero movies under his belt, recently shed light on how Marvel movies actually work.

The Oscar-winner seemed to school younger actors to get their motives set right before stepping in to work for the comic book-inspired films. Crowe also offered a candid insight into Dakota Johnson's comments about her box office ordeal with Madame Webb earlier this year.

Russell Crowe on actors overestimating comic book movies

Over a decade of working in superhero franchises and comic book movies, Russell Crowe, 60, was asked about his experience all these years, juxtaposed against Dakota Johnson’s recent comments on the failure of Madame Webb. While he didn’t want to directly comment on the actress’s viewpoint on the Marvel movie, Crowe did ridicule it a little.

“Not quite sure how I can make this better for you. It’s a gigantic machine, and they make movies at a certain size…these are jobs,” the Gladiator star told British GQ on Thursday, June 13. He insinuated that that actor should have been aware of the mechanics of a Marvel movie and its universe-spanning timeline before signing up for it.

Crowe added, “If you’re expecting this to be some kind of life-changing event, I just think you’re here for the wrong reasons.”

However, the star, who is set to appear in Sony’s upcoming Kraven The Hunter, acknowledged the challenges that come with superhero movies. While the filmmakers are “freaking genius people”, the superhero characters to be played often demand more than most movies. He also addressed the possibility of Johnson enduring a “sh*t experience” while working on Madame Webb which could have encouraged her remarks.

Russell Crowe appeared as Superman’s father Jor-El in 2013’s Man of Steel and later played Zeus in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. He will play Kraven’s estranged father in Kraven The Hunter, which is set to release on 13 December 2024.

What were Dakota Johnson’s remarks about working with Marvel?

Earlier this year, Marvel’s latest film, Madame Webb flopped disastrously at the box office, continuing the MCU’s streak of bombs. The movie starred Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Isabela Merced but had failed to gauge any viewership when it premiered on Valentine’s day this year.

Ahead of the premiere, Johnson, 34, had been going viral on the internet for her lack of interest in the superhero world, let alone the MCU. It raised the question as to why she had even signed up for it.

But the Fifty Shades of Grey star’s recent remarks about her experience working on the Marvel sets had sparked debates. She was reportedly not surprised by Madame Webb’s plunge at the box office because she had anticipated it while filming it.

“It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made…which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee,” Johnson said in an interview with Bustle earlier.

Additionally, she called out the over-dependence on algorithms by execs, and stressed that art is supposed to be made by artists and not numbers.

