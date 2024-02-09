Kill: Lakshya’s actioner backed by Karan Johar-Guneet Monga gets a release date after winning praise globally

The much-anticipated film Kill is all set to make its grand return to India following its global acclaim at Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. Garnering recognition, including the first runners-up position in the People's Choice Awards at TIFF Midnight Madness, the film has captured international audiences. The movie is all set to hit theaters on July 5, 2024.

Kill is directed by director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the movie features a stellar cast including Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal.

Kill gets theatrical release date

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal headline the film Kill, backed by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga, under the direction of Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. After its successful premiere at TIFF, Karan Johar recently announced the theatrical release date on Instagram. He wrote, “Blood. Blood. And blood! We are unleashing this beast of a film to you - #Kill in theaters on 5th July 2024 in India”.

About Kill

In the heart-pounding thriller Kill, a routine train journey to New Delhi transforms into a combat arena when a duo of commandos confronts an onslaught of invading bandits. Laksh, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala take on lead roles, navigating the intense battle aboard the speeding train. Notably, Lakshya was initially slated to debut in Collin D'Cunha's romantic comedy, Dostana 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, which was later shelved.

