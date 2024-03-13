Kiran Rao wants to watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; ‘Heard Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s craft is very good’

Kiran Rao is currently basking in acclaim for her latest cinematic venture, Laapataa Ladies. Not long ago, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, took an indirect dig at Kiran following reports of her addressing misogyny in his earlier work, Kabir Singh. In a recent interview, Kiran voiced her eagerness to watch Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, acknowledging the buzz surrounding Sandeep’s craft.

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, director Kiran Rao discussed the positive feedback her second film, Laapataa Ladies, has been receiving. She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support, revealing that she has been inundated with calls and messages. Kiran also confessed her surprise at the favorable reviews from critics, acknowledging the disparity that often exists between audience preferences and critical assessments.

Reflecting on the current cinematic landscape, Kiran observed a trend among audiences leaning towards action-packed films filled with visual effects and thrills, citing examples like Animal.

When asked if she had watched Animal yet, Kiran admitted she hadn't but expressed her eagerness to do so. She said, “I want to see it.” She emphasized the significance of viewing the film, considering its immense success and widespread acclaim among viewers.

Kiran further conveyed her keen interest, saying, “Aur maine suna hai unka craft bahut hi accha hai, Sandeep Reddy Vanga ka craft. Aur Ranbir toh hai hi acche actor” (And I have heard that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s craft is very good. And Ranbir Kapoor is a great actor). She concluded by affirming that while it promises to be an “interesting” watch for her, the positive reception from audiences further fuels her curiosity to experience it firsthand.

About Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, the comedy-drama Laapataa Ladies, revolving around two lost brides, is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, each portraying significant roles. Laapataa Ladies had its theatrical premiere on March 1st, 2024.

