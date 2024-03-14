Kirron Kher gifts herself luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1.65; here's all you need to know

Veteran actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher who is known for giving memorable performances in films like Khoobsurat, Dostana, Singh is Kinng, Rang De Basanti and more has treated herself with a luxurious gift. The 71-year-old personality who is also the wife of veteran actor Anupam Kher has bought herself a new Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1.65 crore.

Kirron Kher gifts herself a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLS

A picture shared by the official Instagram channel of the Mumbai showroom from where Kirron bought the Mercedes-Benz GLS shows her posing with the car. Kirron Kher who has made a big name for herself in the world of cinema and politics looks excited as she carries a pretty smile on her face.

"@kirronkhermp a warm congratulations on your new Mercedes-Benz GLS! We're truly honored to have been your chosen partner in this exciting automotive journey. Thank you for trusting Auto Hangar. Here's to countless unforgettable adventures ahead with your GLS!" read the caption of the post.

The picture has now gone viral on social media and fans from all over the country are sending her good wishes for her new car. However, she is yet to post a picture of her new car on her own Instagram channel.

Kirron Kher's work front

On the work front, Kirron is currently working as one of the main judges of the reality TV show India's Got Talent along with Badshah and Shilpa Shetty. The show is currently in its 10th season. In the 4th-8th season of the show, she was the judge along with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora. During this period, her bond with Karan became a talking point and their 'toodles' videos went viral on social media.

Kirron is also currently busy focusing on her political career as she is campaigning for BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kirron Kher's personal life

Kirron Kher is living a happy life with her husband Anupam Kher. The couple tied the knot in 1985 and have completed 38 years of beautiful marriage. Last year on her birthday, Anupam took to social media and penned a heartfelt note recalling the time when they first met. "Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you long, happy, peaceful and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national Badminton player, established theatre actress and larger than life. 50years have passed. You are still the same or more. You have fought life's toughest battles head on. And always emerged out as a winner. May you continue to win people's love, trust and faith with your persona and goodness. Love and prayers always." read the note.

