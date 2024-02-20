PICS: Anil Kapoor respectfully touches Kirron Kher's feet during their visit to Abhinav Bindra's house for lunch

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher's friendship extends far beyond their extensive professional collaboration spanning decades. Beyond their shared work in numerous films, Kapoor shares a deep bond not only with Kher but also with his wife, Kirron Kher. Anil Kapoor and Kirron Kher recently caught up at a lunch hosted by none other than the Indian Olympic gold medallist and retired sport shooter, Abhinav Bindra.

Kirron Kher posts heartwarming photos alongside Anil Kapoor

Kirron Kher recently treated her Instagram followers to glimpses of a lunch hosted at Abhinav Bindra's residence. Among the esteemed guests were Kirron's sister, brother-in-law, and the ever-charming Anil Kapoor. The series of photos captured candid moments of camaraderie, including a warm embrace between Kirron and Anil, and a respectful gesture of touching her feet. The Fighter actor graciously mingled with other attendees, spreading joy and laughter throughout the gathering.

Kirron captioned the post, "With @anilskapoor, my sister Kanwal, and brother-in-law Jatinder Pannu at @abhinav_bindra’s lunch. Beautiful home, great hosts, and old friends. Thank you so much for sharing it with us." The pictures exude happiness, smiles, and cherished memories, offering a glimpse into the bond shared by these industry stalwarts. Take a look:

Kirron Kher once asked Anupam Kher to marry Anil Kapoor

Anupam Kher, in his birthday message to Anil Kapoor, shared a humorous incident encapsulating their friendship. Addressing the Animal actor in a tweet, Anupam disclosed how his wife Kirron Kher, once playfully suggested he should marry Anil due to the extensive time they spend together.

The tweet translates "Happy Birthday, dear Anil Kapoor! Kirron once summed up the essence of our friendship with this amusing remark: 'Whenever I see you, you’re engrossed in conversation with Anil, always by his side. Why not tie the knot with him?'" Anupam tweeted.

Amidst the jest, Anupam also speculated about the sentiments of Anil's wife, Sunita Kapoor, adding, "Sunita must be feeling similarly (laughing emojis). May God bless you with all the happiness in the world." Accompanying his message were several pictures capturing moments shared with Anil Kapoor.

