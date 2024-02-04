With each passing year, the number of cancer cases sees a huge increase. According to several reports, India has witnessed a surge in cancer cases in the last few years. So, in an effort to raise global awareness and to analyze the impact of cancer, February 4th is observed as World Cancer Day. It aims to underline each and every aspect of this critical issue.

The ongoing theme for World Cancer Day is 'Close the care gap: Everyone deserves access to cancer care.' This three-year campaign started in 2022 and will last till 2024. Each year, multiple events and activities are carried out to remind people to inculcate healthy habits in their lives and spread awareness about cancer.

To mark this important day, we are here with a list of celebrities who were diagnosed with cancer but have inspired people with their fighting spirit by defeating it strongly. Not only this, but they have proved that one can regain strength in life and live to the fullest by having a positive approach. Let us have a look.

1. Chhavi Mittal

Known for her acting stint on the show Krishnadasi, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and revealed the same by taking to social media. During that phase of her life, she was overwhelmed by seeing her well-wishers sending positive messages for her. She shared how she faced huge swelling in the affected area during the breast cancer surgery.

But now, after the courageous win against cancer, Chhavi has started regaining strength and bouncing back in the strongest way. The actress has shared her journey on social media to inspire her fans. She opened up about several other health ailments that she faced. A few days back, the Krishnadasi fame surprised fans with her fitness and physical strength.

2: Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is popularly known for her work in Hindi films but has appeared on many television reality shows as a judge. Be it the initial seasons of India's Got Talent, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, or India's Best Dramebaaz, the actress has never failed to exude charm and beauty. However, Sonali went through a difficult phase of life when she was diagnosed with cancer.

In 2018, the actress was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and underwent treatment for the same in the US. After defeating stage four cancer with her strong fighting spirit, Sonali Bendre emerged stronger. She now inspires many with her optimistic attitude and mindful strength.

3: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu is recognized as an acclaimed director and screenwriter. Apart from his impressive journey in the filmmaking industry, he has served as a judge in the dancing reality show Super Dancer along with Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur.

Basu was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2004, and doctors said that he had only a few weeks left with him. During that time, his wife was pregnant and was already in the third trimester. During the conversation, Anurag revealed that he got blisters in his mouth and wasn't so serious about it. He underwent a chemotherapy session for some time.

4: Kirron Kher

The heart of India's Got Talent show is Kirron Kher . She has been on the show as a judge for years and has become the front face of it. She is also an actress who has marked her presence in several Bollywood films. Speaking of her cancer diagnosis, Kirron suffered from multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

This piece of health update was shared by her husband, Anupam Kher, on social media in 2021. After her treatment was done, the actress-turned-politician resumed her work with India's Got Talent. Kirron Kher was treated in Mumbai and did not miss staying positive during that phase of her life.

5: Shagufta Ali

You might have seen Shagufta Ali in many television shows. She is best known for her performance in Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and Sasural Simar Ka. But did you know Shagufta Ali is a cancer survivor?

The veteran actress was diagnosed with breast cancer years back while she was busy with her show Saans. During an interview, Shagufta revealed surviving 9 chemotherapies and emerged as a survivor of Stage 3 breast cancer. Opening up about her experience, she expressed fighting well and making a strong comeback.

6: Dolly Sohi

The actress was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year in September, and to focus more on her health, she even decided to quit the Jhanak show. Currently, she is undergoing treatment and chemotherapy sessions.

Underlining her condition, she shared how working had become difficult for her. However, even in such a situation, Dolly Sohi has a positive approach and wishes to get back to her work once she recovers and her treatment is completed.

