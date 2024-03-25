7 must-watch movies starring Kriti Kharbanda that are unmissable

Kriti Kharbanda isn't merely a stunning actress; she's a powerhouse of talent. Throughout her career, she has consistently redefined her acting prowess. Whether it's comedy, thriller, or romance, she has effortlessly excelled in every genre she has ventured into. Despite being somewhat underrated in the industry, Kharbanda has continually pushed the boundaries by experimenting with diverse roles, bringing complex characters to life on screen. In this article, let's delve into some of the best Kriti Kharbanda movies that are bound to entertain you.

7 Best Kriti Kharbanda movies guaranteed to win your heart

1. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Comedy

Romance / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Manoj Pahwa, Navni Parihar, Vipin Sharma, Karanvir Sharma

Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Manoj Pahwa, Navni Parihar, Vipin Sharma, Karanvir Sharma Director: Ratnaa Sinha

Ratnaa Sinha Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a romantic drama that follows the intertwining destinies of Satyendra and Aarti, whose arranged marriage takes an unexpected turn. When Aarti unexpectedly flees on their wedding day, Satyendra's life takes a dramatic turn. Years later, their paths cross again, leading to a rollercoaster of emotions, revenge, and ultimately, a rekindling of love amidst societal pressures and personal ambitions. One of the best Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda movies!

2. Guest iin London (2012)

IMDB Rating: 5.4 / 10

5.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Family

Comedy / Family Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi, Sharad Kelkar, Sanjay Mishra

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi, Sharad Kelkar, Sanjay Mishra Director: Ashwini Dhir

Ashwini Dhir Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar / Amazon Prime

Guest iin London is a riotous comedy film that revolves around the tumultuous lives of Aryan and Anaya, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda. Their peaceful existence is disrupted when uninvited guests, portrayed by Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi, unexpectedly show up at their doorstep. As they endeavor to rid themselves of these unwelcome visitors, a cascade of comedic mishaps ensues, It’s definitely one of Kriti Kharbanda's best movies.

3. Housefull 4 (2019)

IMDB Rating: 3.5 / 10

3.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Sport

Romance / Sport Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey

Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey Director : Farhad Sanji

: Farhad Sanji Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

In Housefull 4, three brothers are slated to marry three sisters. However, a glimpse into the distant past unveils to one of the brothers that their prospective brides have been mixed up in their current reincarnation. It's one of Kriti Kharbanda's hit movies that boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey, and more.

4. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se... (2018)

IMDB Rating: 4.4 / 10

4.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Action

Comedy / Action Movie Star Cast: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Kriti Kharbanda, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Kriti Kharbanda, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Director: Navaniat Singh

Navaniat Singh Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Next up in the Kriti Kharbanda movies list is Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se... In Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the Deols - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol - reunite in a comedy of errors. Kriti Kharbanda is a delight to watch in this film filled with hilarious misadventures. Cameos by Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha add to the fun.

5. Raaz Reboot (2016)

IMDB Rating : 4.4 / 10

: 4.4 / 10 Movie Genre : Horror / Romance

: Horror / Romance Movie Star Cast : Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Gaurav Arora

: Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Gaurav Arora Director : Vikram Bhatt

: Vikram Bhatt Year of release : 2016

: 2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In Raaz Reboot, directed by Vikram Bhatt, a newlywed couple, Rehaan and Shaina, move to Romania. As they settle in, Shaina begins experiencing eerie occurrences, uncovering secrets of a haunting past. As the paranormal events escalate, they find themselves entangled in a web of supernatural horror, testing the strength of their relationship. This movie has Emraan Hashmi in a twisted role and is one of the finest Kriti Kharbanda Bollywood movies.

6. 14 Phere (2021)

IMDB Rating: 6.3 / 10

6.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Comedy

Romance / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Sonakshi Batra, Gauahar Khan

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Sonakshi Batra, Gauahar Khan Director: Devanshu Kumar

Devanshu Kumar Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

14 Phere tops Kriti Kharbanda's romantic movie list. In this comedy, Sanjay and Aditi, from different castes, decide to marry against parental wishes. To win approval, they devise a plan filled with comedic twists. As they navigate societal norms, their love story unfolds in an endearing and entertaining journey.

7. Pagalpanti (2019)

IMDB Rating: 3.3 / 10

3.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Comedy

Action / Comedy Movie Star Cast : John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Urvashi Rautela

: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Urvashi Rautela Director: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Pagalpanti follows the story of three men deemed as societal losers, aiming to acquire wealth swiftly. Alongside their girlfriends, they devise a scheme to swindle two gangsters of their money. Notably, this Kriti Kharbanda movie holds special significance as it marks where she found love with her now-husband Pulkit Samrat.

