Heeramandi: A look at how Sharmin Segal turned into Alamzeb for SLB's series; see look test PICS

Actress Sharmin Segal is getting widespread recognition for her recent performance in the web show Heeramandi. Directed by her maternal uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the 8-episodic series has opened to mixed reviews and Segal is one of those who had to face a major brunt of criticism. Amid all of this, Sharmin took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of her look tests.

A look at how Sharmin Segal became Alamzeb

The Malaal actress played the character of Alamzeb in Heeramandi who was the daughter of Shahi Mahal’s Matriach Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala). In the look test pictures shared by Sharmin Segal, the actress looks dreamy and mesmerizing at the same time. Have a look at the carousel here:-

Why is Sharmin Segal being trolled?

Nobody has anything hard on heart for Sharmin but several netizens have taken to social media to express their disappointment in her performance. She might be a good actress but the internet feels that the role she played deserved someone better.

One user wrote on X, “Who's gonna tell her that wide lifeless eyes and slow movement of lips aren't enough to pull a character like Alamzeb who's madly into poetry, undoubtedly the weakest link of #Heeramandi.” Another commented, “I have to say that the casting of Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb in @netflix #Heeramandi represents everything wrong with Bollywood. The great #sanjayleelabhansali literally ruined his own show with this act of #nepotism.”

Recently while speaking to Pinkvilla, Shruti Sharma who played Sharmin’s best friend and maid Saima in Heeramandi reacted to massive trolling against Segal.

While speaking to us Shruti denied knowing about any criticism against her and added, “I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do."

Shruti said that people should focus on healthy criticism rather than trolling. “It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now”, Sharma concluded.

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

