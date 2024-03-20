8 Best Emraan Hashmi movies that will surely entertain you

With a career spanning over two decades, Emraan Hashmi has consistently reinvented his acting style. While he initially gained popularity as the serial kisser, he has since proven himself as a versatile and talented actor. Despite being underrated in the industry, Hashmi has continuously experimented with diverse roles, portraying complex characters on screen. In this article, let's explore some of the best Emraan Hashmi movies that you are surely going to love audiences, regardless of your taste in cinema.

8 Best Emraan Hashmi movies guaranteed to win your heart

1. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

IMDB Rating: 7.4 / 10

7.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime / Thriller

Crime / Thriller Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, Randeep Hooda

Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, Randeep Hooda Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar / Amazon Prime

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a highly acclaimed gangster film that explores the rise of the Mumbai underworld amidst the backdrop of the 1993 Bombay bombings. Emraan Hashmi shines in his role as Shoaib Khan, a young and ruthless gangster, while Ajay Devgn delivers a stellar performance as the kind-hearted mobster Sultan Mirza. Their intense rivalry forms the crux of the story, making it one of Emraan Hashmi's best movies.

2. Shanghai (2012)

IMDB Rating: 7.2 / 10

7.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Thriller / Mystery

Thriller / Mystery Movie Star Cast: Abhay Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin, Tilotama Shome, Farooq Shaikh, Supriya Pathak

Abhay Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin, Tilotama Shome, Farooq Shaikh, Supriya Pathak Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5 / Amazon Prime

Shanghai is a renowned political thriller directed by Dibakar Banerjee. In the film, Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Jogi Parmar, a videographer caught in a labyrinth of corruption and political manipulation. Emraan's portrayal of a vulnerable and morally conflicted character adds layers to the story, showcasing his versatility as an actor. His performance elevates the film's narrative, making it a must-watch for fans of Emraan Hashmi movies.

3. Jannat (2008)

IMDB Rating: 6.9 / 10

6.9 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance / Sport

Romance / Sport Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sonal Chauhan, Vishal Malhotra, Samir Kochhar

Emraan Hashmi, Sonal Chauhan, Vishal Malhotra, Samir Kochhar Director : Kunal Deshmukh

: Kunal Deshmukh Year of release: 2008

Jannat is a romantic crime film that marked a turning point in Hashmi’s career. In the movie, Emraan portrays the charismatic character Arjun Dixit, a greedy gambler entangled in match-fixing with connections to the underworld. His motivations revolve around his love for Zoya, portrayed by Sonal Chauhan, and his relentless quest for wealth. Like many of Emraan Hashmi's top movies, Jannat is also celebrated for its unforgettable music.

4. The Dirty Picture (2011)

IMDB Rating: 6.6 / 10

6.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama / Romance

Drama / Romance Movie Star Cast: Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah

Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Milan Luthria

Milan Luthria Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

While Vidya Balan steals the show in The Dirty Picture, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tusshar Kapoor deliver solid supporting performances. In this biographical drama inspired by Silk Smitha's life, Emraan plays Abraham, a director who initially disapproves of Silk's overt sexuality in the film industry but later develops feelings for her. The Dirty Picture is definitely one of the best movies of Emraan Hashmi.

5. Tiger 3 (2023)

IMDB Rating : 5.8 / 10

: 5.8 / 10 Movie Genre : Action / Thriller

: Action / Thriller Movie Star Cast : Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra

: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra Director : Maneesh Sharma

: Maneesh Sharma Year of release : 2023

: 2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

When discussing the top Emraan Hashmi movies, Tiger 3 definitely stands out. Starring alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film was a massive success at the box office. It showcased Hashmi's versatility by portraying antagonistic characters with the same ease as he does protagonists.

6. Selfiee (2023)

IMDB Rating: 5.7 / 10

5.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Comedy

Action / Comedy Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha Director: Raj Mehta

Raj Mehta Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Selfiee tells the tale of Om Prakash, an RTO inspector portrayed by Emraan Hashmi, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet his idol, Vijay Kumar, played by Akshay Kumar. However, a misunderstanding between them leads to a clash of egos. It stands out as one of the best of Emraan Hashmi's movies.

7. Murder 2 (2011)

IMDB Rating: 6.3 / 10

6.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Action / Thriller

Action / Thriller Movie Star Cast : Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Yana Gupta, Sudhanshu Pandey

: Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Yana Gupta, Sudhanshu Pandey Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Emraan Hashmi was the perfect choice to take on the prequel's legacy in Murder 2, captivating audiences with his distinct portrayal. With a fresh appearance and a promise of even more intensity, the film aimed to push boundaries. However, what truly resonated with viewers were the unforgettable songs. Notably, this Emraan Hashmi movie marked Arijit Singh's debut in Bollywood.

8. Azhar (2016)

IMDB Rating: 5.7 / 10

5.7 / 10 Movie Genre: Sport / Drama

Sport / Drama Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, Prachi Desai, Lara Dutta, Gautam Gulati, Varun Badola

Emraan Hashmi, Nargis Fakhri, Prachi Desai, Lara Dutta, Gautam Gulati, Varun Badola Director: Tony D'Souza, Anthony D'Souza

Tony D'Souza, Anthony D'Souza Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Azhar delves into the controversial life of former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The biographical sports drama explores his rise to fame, his tumultuous personal life, and the match-fixing scandal that tarnished his career. It’s regarded as one of the best Emraan Hashmi movies of all time.

There you have it - a lineup of the best Emraan Hashmi movies. So, grab some popcorn, cozy up, and prepare for an unforgettable movie marathon starring the talented actor. With his unforgettable portrayals, it promises to be an entertaining journey! Enjoy the show!

