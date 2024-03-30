Kriti Sanon explains why she'd like to date desi man: 'I need the partner to at least understand Hindi'

Kriti Sanon has started 2024 on a good note. Her first film this year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, proved to be a hit, and the latest release, Crew, has also taken a good start at the box office. One of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses, Kriti recently opened up about the kind of man she'd like to date.

Kriti Sanon says she'd prefer to date a desi man

During a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Kriti Sanon shared that she'd prefer to date a desi (Indian) man. The Crew actress said she hasn't felt attracted to an absolute white man, except for Ryan Gosling, whom she finds hot. "You can find people hot, but I haven't fallen for someone who is not completely Indian. Never say never, but I would prefer to date a guy who is a little desi," she said.

Further explaining her preference, she said her partner should at least understand Hindi. "That's because I'm too desi. I need the partner to at least understand Hindi. He may choose not to speak the language at all. Mere mooh se Hindi nikalne waali hai (I will end up speaking Hindi). I can't always talk in English. I can't dance for too long on English songs. I'm gonna play Hindi songs and Punjabi songs."

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti Sanon's latest release, Crew, opened to a positive response. The film garnered positive feedback from the public and also took a good opening of Rs 9.5 crore approx. The film took the benefit of the Good Friday holiday, but with good word of mouth, it's also expected to grow further over the weekend. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu as the lead, while Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have been seen in special appearances.

After Crew, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in the Netflix film Do Patti alongside Kajol. The teaser for the upcoming Netflix film was released last month, and it promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with some exciting performances. It's the first thriller of Kriti's career and also marks her debut as a producer.

