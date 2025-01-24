Krrish 4: Is Jadoo making a comeback in Hrithik Roshan’s superhero film? Rakesh Roshan shares major update

Hrithik Roshan’s fans have been eagerly awaiting for his film Krrish 4 to go on floors. Earlier, the actor’s father Rakesh Roshan, who is backing the superhero movie, shared that they would be making an announcement soon. He has now addressed the rumors whether the famous alien Jadoo from the first part Koi Mil Gaya will return to the fourth installment.

In an interview with Movie Talkies, Rakesh Roshan was asked about the reports circulating that indicated Jadoo’s return to the Krrish franchise. In response, the filmmaker said, “No, no, I am not going to reveal anything, but our script is ready.” He further mentioned, “I have the idea and am happy about it. Don’t believe any rumors.” Roshan added that they would start Krrish 4 when they are ready.

During the conversation, Rakesh Roshan assured that the film would happen soon. He cited budget issues as the reason behind the delays. Roshan stated that the movie had a high budget as it was going to be mounted on a huge scale. He shared that cutting the budget would have a negative impact on the storyline. The Karan Arjun director revealed that he wasn’t going to compromise on anything. “I want to get the budget and scale right, and only then will we start working on it,” added Roshan.

The superhero franchise consists of three films: Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3. All of them have been directed by Rakesh Roshan. However, he won’t be directing the 4th part.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Roshan was asked if he would be back directing a film anytime soon. He then announced his retirement from direction, saying, “I don't think I'll be directing any further.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been busy with the YRF Spy Universe film War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller also stars Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on August 14, 2025. Hrithik also completed 25 years in the film industry this year and his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was re-released in cinemas.

