25 Years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Hrithik Roshan drops old notes from prep of debut movie; says ‘I’d be embarrassed…’

Hrithik Roshan has completed a huge milestone in the industry, as his debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, was originally released 25 years ago. The actor celebrated the film’s anniversary by dropping old notes from the time of the preparation. Hrithik expressed that he would have been embarrassed to share the notes, but he can handle it after being in the industry for 25 years.

Today, January 14, 2025, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures showcasing handwritten notes from the prep of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. They were about acting, different scenes, and songs of the movie.

In the caption, Hrithik mentioned, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it.”

Talking about what has changed over time, Hrithik said, “Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise - absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is. Only process remains.”

Hrithik Roshan further expressed that he had a lot to be thankful and grateful for as well as a lot still left to do. Acknowledging the milestone, he said, “It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience.”

The War 2 actor concluded, “The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai.”

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, has also been re-released in cinemas.

