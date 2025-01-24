Did Ali Fazal drop a hint about Mirzapur The Film while calling Jaideep Ahlawat’s Paatal Lok ‘best’ show ever?

Ali Fazal has entertained the audience in three seasons of the series Mirzapur. He will also be starring in Mirzapur: The Film, which is based on the series. It looks like the actor has now teased an update about the movie. He also praised Jaideep Ahlawat’s series Paatal Lok and described it as the ‘best’ show ever.

Today, January 24, 2025, Ali Fazal took to Instagram and shared a cute selfie with actresses Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar. In the caption, he penned a note about their series Mirzapur. Ali said, “As Mirzapur becomes the highest-watched content of 2024 among all platforms I am reminded of the sheer goodness and craftsmanship we all have shared over the years amongst us enthusiasts.”

The actor mentioned learning to support each other instead of spreading hate. Ali revealed that he recently watched Jaideep Ahlawat’s series Paatal Lok and showered it with love. He stated, “I think it's the best damn show ever to come out of the subcontinent. I think narratives experienced are more valued than those witnessed (i think i mean it in the view and feel it way, dont go out really experiencing sh*t plz).”

Ali Fazal’s post about Mirzapur and Paatal Lok:

Coming to the photo he posted with his Mirzapur co-stars Shweta and Shriya, Ali Fazal shared his admiration for them. He disclosed that they randomly met each other but he observed their lives pan out from afar. Ali revealed that he had some amazing pictures with his Mirzapur team. He also expressed his love for them.

Ali further extended his gratitude to Mirzapur creators, saying, “Thank you @excelmovies and @mriglamba (yes you know why), and thank you @krnx and @gurmmeetsingh for making us all meet in the 1st place.” He concluded the note by teasing, “Movie updates coming soon.”

Mirzapur: The Film was officially announced in 2024. The announcement video featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is slated to release in cinemas in 2026.

Meanwhile, the second season of the crime thriller Paatal Lok was released recently on Amazon Prime Video and received a lot of acclaim.

