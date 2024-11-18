EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan reacts to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bhaag Pathaan bhaag’ scene; talks about Karan Arjun’s ‘big impact’

The 1995 movie Karan Arjun is set to re-release in theaters ahead of its 30th anniversary. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Rakesh Roshan talked about the impact of the film. He reacted to the movie’s famous dialogue ‘Bhaag Arjun bhaag’ being used in Pathaan, where Salman Khan says to Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Bhaag Pathaan bhaag.’

Regarding Karan Arjun’s dialogue being tweaked in the Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan scene in Pathaan, Rakesh Roshan exclusively told Pinkvilla, “You like it because aisa lagta hai ki yeh abhi tak itni popular dialogues hain ki ‘Mere Karan Arjun aayenge,’ ‘bhaag Arjun bhaag,’ yeh sab abhi bhi use hote rehte hain (You like it because it seems that these dialogues are still so popular that, ‘My Karan Arjun will come,’ ‘Run Arjun run,’ all these are still being used).”

He continued, “Abhi bhi mai woh Kapil ka show dekhta hun toh kabhi kabhi woh dono Karan Arjun bante hain toh accha lagta hai (Even now when I watch Kapil's show and sometimes when they become Karan Arjun, it feels good). So that means that film had created such a big impact at that point in time. Today's generation also knows about all these dialogues and all the scenes and all that.”

Karan Arjun will hit theaters worldwide on November 22, 2024. Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Production, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri.

Meanwhile, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s entry into the popular Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films. The action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra was released in 2023. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starred in pivotal roles. Salman Khan, who portrays Tiger in the Universe, made a cameo appearance in Pathaan. The film emerged as a major box office success.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Pathaan 2 was in the making. A source close to the development said, “Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe, and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster.”

