Kumar Sanu on not getting chance to sing in Hindi movies; ‘Agar industry wale samajh jaayein toh...'

Kumar Sanu, an iconic name in Indian music, is renowned for his soulful voice and extensive contributions to Bollywood. In a recent interview, the singer talked about being inactive and shared that composers aren't making him sing enough for films despite having a fan following. Sanu added, 'Agar industry wale samajh jaayein toh achha baat hai, nahi toh unka durbhagya hai'.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sanu was asked why the audience is not getting to hear him more often in films, and he replied, "Mera journey abhi tak bahut achha raha hai, everybody respects me in the industry. Par sabse badi baat hai ki log respect toh dete hain, pyaar dete hain, hamara gaana bhi sunte hain... I don't know why they are not using my voice for more songs in Hindi films."

(My journey so far has been very good; everyone respects me in the industry. But the most important thing is that people not only show respect and love but also listen to our songs. I don’t understand why they aren't using my voice for more songs in Hindi films.)

When asked to elaborate, he mentioned that he often wonders why, despite receiving so much love when he is in their presence, he isn’t given more opportunities to sing. Sanu is uncertain whether the affection is genuine. Regardless, he acknowledged that he is always treated with respect. He questioned why, if he is capable of singing, he isn't given the chance to do so.

He further reflected on whether the makers ever consider this and noted that he has performed at sold-out shows and has a strong fan following. With more live shows planned for October and November, he hopes the industry will recognize this, but if not, it would be their misfortune.

Sanu's top hit, Tum Hi Ho, from the film Aashiqui, remains one of the most memorable and celebrated songs of his career. Kumar Sanu is also famous for his romantic ballads such as Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from Saajan and Tujhe Dekha To from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. His melodious voice continues to captivate audiences, making him a beloved legend in Indian cinema.

