Kunal Kemmu opens up on alpha male depiction in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; recalls film's impact on him

It has been more than two months since Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal hit the theaters in December 2023. While the film enjoyed great success at the box office, it has sparked discussions and debates, particularly regarding its portrayal of the alpha male. Actor Kunal Kemmu has recently shared his thoughts on the depiction of the alpha male character in the film starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Kunal Kemmu reacts to depiction of alpha male character in films like Animal

Recently, on Raj Shamani's podcast, Kunal Kemmu mentioned that in real life, if someone adopts such “selective alpha” characteristics, they're likely to face physical harm and legal consequences. Speaking about the same, he said, “Isko sahi-galat bol ke fayda nahi hai, kyuki aap ek human tendency aur trait ki baat kar rahe ho. Aap samajdar ho, aap kar lo try. Aapko aisa banda chaiye? Jab teen din aapko thappad padenge, chaute din aap bologe ki main police ko phone kar dungi. Usko bhi samajh aa jayega aapko bhi samajh ajayga (There’s no point labeling this as right or wrong because you're talking about a human tendency and trait. You're wise, go ahead, give it a try. Do you want such a person? When you receive slaps for three days, on the fourth day, you'll say that you'll call the police. Both you and that person will understand).”

Kunal expressed his response to watching Animal, mentioning that he even felt energized while viewing it, but he perceived it purely as entertainment. Kunal also mentioned that he experienced the urge to hit someone while watching Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He explained that it's a common effect of cinema, as it often evokes strong emotions in viewers.

The actor explained, “Yeh heroism acha hai. Main bhi jab Animal dekh raha tha, mujhe laga ki main phodh du kisi ko interval se pehle. Woh hota hai picturon mein, woh aapko feel karvata hai. But that doesn't mean you need to behave as such a selective alpha male. If you do so, then try it, you will either be jailed or get beaten up by a bigger alpha (This heroism is good. Even when I was watching Animal, I felt like smashing someone before the interval. That's what happens in movies, they make you feel that way. But that doesn't mean you should behave like a selective alpha male. If you do so, then try it, you will either be jailed or get beaten up by a bigger alpha).”

Animal also featured prominent actors like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in important roles. The movie will be followed by its sequel, Animal Park.

