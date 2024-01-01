KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor has THIS ‘advice’ for Khushi Kapoor if she works with Ananya Panday; The Archies star on dating rumors with Vedang Raina

Koffee with Karan Season 8 has unveiled its first promo of 2024, gearing up for another intriguing episode. The spotlight this time is on the dynamic sibling duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The teaser offers a glimpse into the juicy gossip that awaits viewers, with Khushi addressing rumors about her dating The Archies star Vedang Raina. Additionally, Janhvi imparts some interesting advice to her sister, if she ever works with Ananya Panday.

Khushi Kapoor on dating Vedang Raina in Koffee with Karan 8 Promo

Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a vibrant lime-colored short dress featured in the latest teaser of the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, released today. Setting the tone for an engaging conversation, she declared, “I am feeling confident about this.”

As the show's host, Karan Johar, delved into the rumors surrounding her connection with her co-star from The Archies, Vedang Raina, Khushi showcased her quick wit. Playfully alluding to a memorable scene from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om, she quipped, “You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where it’s just a row of people saying, ‘Om and I, we are just good friends.’”

For those unfamiliar, Khushi recently made her acting debut as Betty Cooper in the teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, with Vedang portraying the character of Reggie Mantle. Ongoing speculations about their relationship have gained traction due to their frequent hangouts together.

Watch the full promo here:

Janhvi Kapoor’s advice for Khushi Kapoor if she ever collaborates with Ananya Panday

During the chat, when Janhvi Kapoor was prompted to offer advice to her sister Khushi Kapoor regarding working with Ananya Panday, her response had everyone laughing. Janhvi playfully suggested, “Just make sure you don’t end up liking the same guy.”

Khushi was also posed with the hypothetical scenario of a reality show centered around her family. Without missing a beat, she humorously coined it as "The Walmart Kardashians." Karan, picking up on the playful banter, teased Khushi by asking if she meant the "sasta" version of the Kardashians, prompting Janhvi to jokingly exclaim, "Why? How dare she?"

The new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 will drop on January 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

