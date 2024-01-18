KWK 8: Orry recalls Kajol once declined to pose for a picture with him; Karan Johar points out 'great irony'

Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, finally wrapped up with its latest episode that aired last night. The episode featured some amazing guests including social media influencers and content creators like Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, and Tanmay Bhat.

Not to forget, the social media sensation Orry also stole the spotlight. In an interesting conversation, Orry shared a memorable incident of his first meeting with Kajol. Back when he was an 'usher', Kajol had declined to take a photograph with him.

Orry recalls his first encounter with Kajol in New York while he was an usher

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Orry revisited his times in New York while discussing his first encounter with Kajol. During the conversation, Karan Johar asked him about his first job. In response to which, he shared that many years ago he was at the usher position while he was in college in New York, ‘a highly sought-after position at the Children Should Wash Their Hands Conference....’

Spilling beans on his first encounter with Kajol he shared, “Not many people know this; I was usher number 3 to Kajol, and she probably doesn't know this. This was in 2013 in New York, I think at The Taj Pierre. She was speaking at it and she kept talking about how children should wash their hands. This was pre-Covid and she was giving this speech and I asked her security for a humble photo and I was declined."

Karan then said, "The great irony! Because she wouldn't know that one day down the years, you would be in a million photos with her daughter (Nysa Devgan)." Orry added, "Yeah, life does come a full circle... I love Nysa like she is my younger sister."

Orry shares he felt a connection with Deepika Padukone

Moreover, Orry shared his disappointment about feeling somewhat disappointed as a viewer throughout the season. The show is famous for its scandalous rumors, but according to Orry, this time the celebrities were too real, depriving us of all the anticipated excitement.

Reflecting on watching Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Orry humorously stated feeling an unexpected connection with the Fighter actress, a sentiment not typically associated with the tone of Koffee with Karan. Playfully, he added, "I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone. Don't relate to me, DP, please. I love you."

