Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and team to host first premiere in Bhopal; here’s why

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's upcoming venture Laapataa Ladies has been receiving a good response from the audience. The recently released trailer featuring the lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel promises a beautiful and entertaining world from the filmmaker. The story delves into the story set ingrained in the Indian form. Owing to the positive response to the trailer, the makers intend to host the first screening of the film in Bhopal.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and team to organize first premiere of Laapataa Ladies in Bhopal

The film was filmed in the real location of Sehore, located in Madhya Pradesh. The makers also added real-life villagers and locations as part of the film. According to the makers, the film appeals to a larger section of society and thus they plan to go all the way out to make the film reach the remotest area of the nation.

In a recent development, it is being learned that Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, along with the lead cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel are planning to visit the city of lakes, Bhopal, and they will be hosting the special screening of Laapataa Ladies in the city.

Following the screening for the residents of Bhopal the team cast and team will interact with the attendees and not just Bhopal, the makers have planned a multi-city screening of the film, the details of which will be revealed later.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is a forthcoming comedy-drama helmed by Kiran Rao which will be released under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 1st, 2024.

The story of Laapataa Ladies unfolds with two young brides who find themselves in an unexpected twist of fate. The trailer starts when a man proudly introduces his wife to his family and the villagers, only to realize that he has unknowingly brought home the wrong bride. Meanwhile, another man desperately reports his missing wife at a police station, but faces skepticism and sarcastic remarks from the police officer, played by Ravi Kishan.

