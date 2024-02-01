Heeramandi-The Diamond Bazaar First Look OUT: Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari-Sonakshi Sinha and more shine in epic saga

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the profound filmmakers in Bollywood. He is well-recognized for crafting opulent cinema with his works like Devdas, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bajirao Mastani among others. In the list, his long-awaited Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the promising projects that fans have been waiting for with bated breath. Though the tantalizing glimpse from the series in the past has already piqued the audience’s interest, the makers have now unveiled the first look from the series, soaring excitement all the more.

First look of Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar out now

Today, on February 1, finally the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar unveiled the first look of the web show. Helmed by the ace filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of supremely talented Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The show revolves around the world where 'courtesans were once queens'.

In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test. Looking at the first look, it would be safe to say that the leading ladies have effortlessly personified grace on screen, each contributing to the tempting journey of the world created by the director.

The update was shared by the team on their respective social media handles and on the official YouTube channel of Netflix. Reacting to the first look, a fan commented, “Omggg I cannot wait!!!! Please release soon” and another fan wrote, “STUNNING”.

Hailed as the grandest and most-awaited series of the year, the story delves into an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. The series promises to be a profound celebration of art, culture, beauty, and Bhansali’s legacy.

While the fans yet await its release date, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 14-year passion project will finally be unveiled in 2024 in collaboration with Netflix, to global audiences. Moin Beg can be accredited for creating the show concept while Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prerna Singh have backed the series.

