Laapataa Ladies Screening: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose together; Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare, Sunny Deol and others arrive in style; WATCH

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's movie Laapataa Ladies is the first to come out in March, and people have been increasingly curious about it because of its intriguing trailer and effective promotions. Today the makers have organized a special screening of the film and it is a star-studded event with many popular celebrities’ presence.

Popular Bollywood celebrities attend the special screening of Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan’s movie Laapataa Ladies

Today, on February 27, a special screening of the upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan is currently taking place at Mumbai. The screening was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood industry.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao looked ravishing as they posed together infront of the paparazzi. Kiran donned a beautiful yellow colored saree while Aamir on the other hand sported an all black attire.

The newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare arrived together for the screening and looked adorable as they posed together. Ira looked elegant in a pink colored saree with minimal makeup and open hair, while Nupur sported a casual look with a black T-shirt paired with off white colored pants.

Irrfan Khan’s son and actor Babil khan also marked his presence at the special screening and looked dashing sporting a black blazer over a black T-shirt paired with black pants with white colored printed works.

