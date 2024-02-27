EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to Amitabh Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai; stars to grace Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies's premiere

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies is the first release of March and the curiosity around the film has been building consistently thanks to an interesting trailer and good promotions. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers are planning a grand premiere for the film in Mumbai which will be attended by some of the biggest Bollywood stars.

The star-studded Mumbai premiere of Laapataa Ladies

The grand premiere of Laapataa Ladies is all set to happen on February 27 i.e today. As per the exclusive information received by Pinkvilla, big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Aanand L Rai will be a part of the event that will be hosted by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

However, the list is not limited to only these actors and filmmakers. Since it's an Aamir Khan film which marks the return of Kiran Rao as a director after the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat, there will be more stars making their presence felt at the event.

About Laapataa Ladies

Produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande, Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles. The film is based on a story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan wanted to act in Laapataa Ladies

Earlier, in an interview with The Week, Kiran Rao revealed how Aamir was genuinely interested in playing Ravi Kishan's character Manohar, and the duo even engaged in extensive discussions regarding him playing the character.

According to Kiran, Aamir really loved the character and even went as far as conducting costume and makeup tests, showcasing his dedication to the role. She also acknowledged Aamir's commendable performance during the audition. But upon viewing Ravi's audition, she sensed a refreshing unpredictability, “a complete surprise,” in his portrayal, which she found intriguing. She expressed, "When Aamir is in a role, it sort of sets up expectations for this character."

“I rejected Aamir Khan. I did actually in this case.” the filmmaker said while talking about choosing Ravi Kishan instead of Aamir to play the role.

Well, we can't wait to see the film which is hitting the big screens on March 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Kiran Rao’s reaction to paparazzi calling Aamir Khan ‘cutie’ is awwdorable