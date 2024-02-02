Lantrani Trailer OUT: Johny Lever, Jitendra Kumar and Jisshu Sengupta shine bright in anthology film

Today marks the release of the much-anticipated trailer for Lantrani, starring Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, and Jisshu Sengupta. This anthology, skillfully directed by Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly, and Bhaskar Hazarika, offers a captivating blend of narratives. Set to stream on Zee5 from February 9, Lantrani promises to deliver a cinematic experience that will undoubtedly leave audiences enthralled.

Lantrani depicts the authentic facets of India's rural backdrop

Lantrani Volume 1 is an anthology that packs a punch with three gripping stories - Dharna Mana Hai, Hud Hud Dabang, and Sanitized Samachar, all slated to stream starting February 9. These tales dive into the heart of small-town and rural life, revealing instances where folks take the road less traveled for survival.

Featuring a notable cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Johny Lever, Jisshu Sengupta, Malayalam star Nimisha Sajayan, and Bhojpuri actor Sanjay Mahanand, the film brings a diverse range of characters to the forefront. Directed by Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly, and Bhaskar Hazarika, Lantrani Volume 1 promises a grounded and relatable storytelling experience that's not to be missed.

Fans have warmly received the film's trailer, garnering appreciation and building anticipation as they eagerly await its release. What caught their attention the most was Johny Lever, renowned for his comedic prowess, portraying a serious role in the film for the first time.

Take a look:

More about Lantrani

Penned by Durgesh Singh, the award-winning writer behind the acclaimed web series Gullak, Lantrani is a collaborative effort with three directors who have earned national awards for their previous works. Diving into evocative stories rooted in the heartland of India, Lantrani intricately weaves tales of struggle and resilience, offering a unique perspective. What's even more enticing is that the film will be accessible for free on the streaming platform.

