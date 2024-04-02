5 Web series like Panchayat that will keep you glued to the screens

Loving Panchayat? You're not alone! This show took the web by storm with its quirky story and peek into small-town life in India. But guess what? There are tons more web series like Panchayat waiting to be discovered! The show follows Abhishek, a young guy who stumbles into a job as a village secretary.

Let's just say it wasn't exactly what he planned! But through his adventures, he learns all sorts of cool stuff about village life, meets some unforgettable characters (seriously, these people!), and discovers the importance of community. Panchayat has that feel-good vibe we all love, and it's no wonder it's a hit. So buckle up because we're about to explore some other shows like Panchayat that will have you glued to the screen and leave you wanting more!

5 Web series like Panchayat to watch right away

Gullak

Cast: Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Sunita Rajwar, and Deepak Kumar Mishra

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Comedy

Seasons: 3

Where to watch: SonyLiv

Have you cozied up with a cup of chai and watched Gullak yet? It's this delightful web series that takes you right into the heart of a small town in North India. The story revolves around a middle-class family, the Mishras, with parents Santosh and Shanti and their two sons, the ever-bickering Annu and the younger Aman. Each episode is like peeking through a window into their lives, filled with everyday joys, those inevitable family squabbles (think fights over the remote!), and moments that just make you laugh out loud.

You'll see the typical brotherly bond, the sometimes-funny tension between parents and kids, and that special warmth that comes with living in a close-knit community. It's full of relatable characters and down-to-earth stories that might even make you a little nostalgic for your own family. So, if you're looking for a feel-good show with a healthy dose of real-life humor, Gullak is definitely worth a watch!

Kota Factory

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Urvi Singh, Revathi Pillai, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Naveen Kasturia

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Drama

Seasons: 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Kota Factory is a web series that tells the story of students preparing for tough entrance exams in Kota, a city in Rajasthan, India. It follows the journey of Vaibhav, a young student, and his friends as they navigate the challenges of studying and living away from home. The series explores the pressure faced by students, the competitive environment of coaching centers, and the friendships formed along the way. Through its relatable characters and realistic portrayal of the education system, Kota Factory offers insights into the aspirations, dreams, and struggles of young people striving for success.

Laakhon Mein Ek

Cast: Biswa Kalyan Rath, Ritvik Sahore, Jay Thakkar, Shweta Tripathi, Alam Khan, Shivkumar Subramaniam, Suyash Joshi

Release Date: 2017

Genre: Drama

Seasons: 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Laakhon Mein Ek is a show that dives into the crazy pressure cooker of India's education system. Meet Aakash, a teenager who gets shipped off to an IIT coaching institute, even though engineering isn't exactly his dream. Stuck between his parents' expectations and the intense competition at the center, Aakash feels like he's drowning. But hey, there's always a light! He finds solace in his friends and guess what? A hidden talent for mimicry emerges.

This series isn't just about exams and stress, though. It's a real look at the struggles students face and how important it is to chase your true passions. So yeah, if you've ever felt overwhelmed by expectations, Laakhon Mein Ek might just speak to your soul.

Selection Day

Cast: Rajesh Tailang, Karanvir Malhotra, Mohammad Samad, Yash Dholye, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Akshay Oberoi

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Drama

Seasons: 1

Where to watch: Netflix

Ever dream of being a cricket superstar? Selection Day is a coming-of-age story about two brothers, Radha and Manju, who are chasing that dream in Mumbai. Their dad is their biggest motivator, but maybe a little too much so!

They're juggling cricket practice, teenage life, and all the drama that comes with it—friendships, rivalries, maybe even a little romance. Thrown into the mix is the intense world of competitive cricket. It's a story about family, chasing your dreams no matter how tough things get, and figuring out who you are along the way.

Jamtara

Cast: Monika Panwar, Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Aksha Pardasany, Amit Sial, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Release Date: 2020

Genre: Drama

Seasons: 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Buckle up, because Jamtara is not your sunshine-and-rainbows kind of show. This one takes you deep into the heart of a small town in India where a group of young guys have a surprising hustle going: scamming people over the phone! They're raking in the cash, feeling like kings, but trouble always follows money, right? The cops get wind of it, rival gangs want a piece of the action, and things get messy.

Jamtara isn't afraid to show the dark side of things. It'll make you think twice about that next call you get, and it dives deep into the whole world of cybercrime in rural India. It's about greed, power, and how things can spiral fast. If you're into gripping stories that aren't afraid to get real, Jamtara is definitely worth checking out.

In conclusion, web series like Panchayat are ditching big-city glitz for a breath of fresh air in rural India. It's all about showcasing the lives of real people, the funny and heartwarming moments you just don't see in everyday TV.

These shows are winning us over because they're real. They're not afraid to show the everyday struggles and connections that make us human. It's a nice escape from the usual stuff, a chance to peek into a different world while still feeling right at home. So, if you're looking for something authentic and relatable, check out Panchayat and shows like it—they're pretty delightful!

