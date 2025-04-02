Legendary Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans’ wife Resham Kaur passes away at 62
Legendary singer Hans Raj Hans’ wife Resham Kaur passed away in Jalandhar. The 62-year-old was battling heart-related ailments.
In the Punjabi music industry, Hans Raj Hans is a huge name. He is a legend, an icon who has been winning over hearts with his soulful voice over the years. While he will continue to enjoy the love of scores of his fans, he sadly lost his partner, his wife Resham Kaur to prolonger illness. Reports suggested that the 62-year-old breathed her last on April 2, 2025 at a hospital in Jalandhar.
It breaks our hearts to report that legendary singer, Hans Raj Hans has today lost his life partner. Publications like The Times of India and Republic World stated that 62-year-old Resham Kaur was battling heart-related ailments. Kaur passed away on Wednesday (April 2, 2025) at around 1 PM in a hospital in Jalandhar.
A report by PTC also suggested that Resham wasn’t in the best of her health. Hence, she was hospitalized at Tagore Hospital in Jalandhar where she underwent a stent procedure. Even though she was receiving medical treatment from experts, her condition didn’t improve. Sadly, she lost her battle and passed away this afternoon.
Hans and Resham have two kids, Navraj Hans and Yuvraj Hans, both of them are ace singers who have joined their father in the industry. Last year, Yuvraj dropped a video with his mother, wishing her on Mother’s Day. In the clip, she can be seen giving him a ‘flying chappal’ treatment, like every Indian mom.
In the captions, the singer wrote, “Happy Mother's Day RESHAM KAUR. This Is One Of My Favourite Videos Ever...Vaise Mata Ji Ton Chhittar Mere Har Dooje Teeje Din Pai Hi Jaande J Chhittar Nai Taan Maa Diyaan Gaalaan Taan Pakkiyaan Ne. But Eh Zaroori V Ne. This Is The Only Video I Have Jis Vich Mere Chhittar Pai Re Ne Mata Ji Ton. HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY TO ALL THE MOTHERS.”
Yuvraj Hans’s birthday post for his mother:
Resham Kaur’s last rites will reportedly take place on Thursday (April 3, 2025) at 11 AM in Safipur village.
