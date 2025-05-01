Thudarum May Day Box Office Estimates: Mohanlal’s film poised for historic Day 7, set to break Day 3 records?

May Day could turn into a landmark moment for Superstar Mohanlal's Thudarum, as early estimates suggest that the film is on track to register its biggest single-day collection yet. With strong holiday footfalls and continued momentum, Day 7 might just eclipse even the film’s Day 3 numbers, a feat that would be rare in any box office trend.

Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, opened to a thunderous response with Rs 5 crore on Day 1, becoming the second-biggest opener of 2025 in Kerala after L2 Empuraan. The buzz only grew stronger over the weekend, as the film clocked over Rs 8 crore from Kerala alone, which remains the highest single-day gross so far.

What makes May 1 (Day 7) particularly crucial is that it falls on a public holiday, and in Kerala, a state known for its cinema-loving crowd, this is an advantage. Early trends suggest that Thudarum is guaranteed to surpass its Day 1 numbers, and if walk-ins continue strong through the evening and night shows, it could even topple the mighty Day 3 figures.

From Day 4 to Day 6, the film earned over Rs 6 crore combined from the Kerala box office, showing remarkable staying power through weekdays. With this consistency and the potential May Day surge, the film is expected to comfortably cross Rs 45 crore gross from Kerala alone by the end of Day 7.

Thudarum’s continued dominance is now visibly affecting the performance of other Malayalam titles. Alappuzha Gymkhana, which has grossed over Rs 37 crore so far, is seeing its collections slow down. Maranamass is nearing the end of its run after collecting over Rs 13 crore in 21 days, while L2 Empuraan, despite a strong start, is also winding down.

With a rooted storyline that explores caste, honor, and institutional violence through the journey of cab driver Benz, Thudarum is rewriting the summer box office narrative. With Mohanlal’s towering performance, the box office is just reflecting it.

