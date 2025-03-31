5 trending movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 which have the audience hooked: Deva to Azaad

Once a film makes its way to cinemas or OTT platforms, its fate entirely depends on the audience. There have been times when a movie didn’t do great business at the box office upon its big-screen release but ended up trending when it made it to streaming platforms. Evidently, the audience’s choice must be valued. This is why we bring to you a handful of movies that viewers are currently streaming online.

5 movies on OTT that have got the audience hooked:

1. Deva

Where to watch: Netflix

Shahid Kapoor starrer, Deva, recently made its way to the popular streaming platform. It’s currently being ranked as one of the top 10 trending movies in India. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

2. Azaad

Where to watch: Netflix

Veteran Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani recently stepped into the acting realm with Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama film, Azaad. The 2025 movie also marks Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan’s debut in the industry. Even though the film didn’t succeed in making a mark at the box office, it’s currently one of the trending movies on Netflix.

3. Sam Bahadur

Where to watch: Zee5

Yet again, Vicky Kaushal blew the minds of cinemagoers with his portrayal of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. From his walking style to his talking antics, the actors transformed into his character like a chameleon in Sam Bahadur. No wonder this Meghna Gulzar biographical war drama film is currently keeping the audience engaged despite being released in 2023.

4. Sky Force

Where to watch: Prime Video

Earlier this year, youngster Veer Pahariya made his acting debut with the action-drama film, Sky Force. To get into his character, he took months of rigorous training. In the film, he is joined by Akshay Kumar alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

5. Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai

Where to watch: Zee5

Lastly, we have Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai which has the audience hooked. The Zee5 exclusive legal drama stars Manoj Bajpayee as Advocate P. C. Solanki and is inspired by actual events.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!