Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN pic to wish ‘nanad’ Saba Pataudi on her birthday, and we can’t get enough of their adorable bond

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is one of the most adored actors in the industry. Not only does she impress the fans with her impeccable acting skills but also with the warm relationships she shares off-screen. She is also quite close to her in-laws and drops pics with them on occasion, showcasing their adorable bond. Now, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, is celebrating her birthday today and on this special day, the actress took to social media and shared an unseen pic with her with a sweet note and we are just obsessing over their bond.

Taking to Instagram stories today (May 1), Kareena Kapoor extended heartfelt birthday wishes to sister-in-law Saba Pataudi. She shared a lovely throwback picture where the two are seen sitting side by side, smiling warmly at the camera. Kareena kept it casual in a plain white tee, while Saba radiated joy next to her.

Along with the nostalgic snap, the Daayra actress wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Saba,” followed by two heart emojis and a rainbow. She added, “Have the best year ahead.. love you,” and tagged Saba in the post. Their heartwarming bond has completely stolen our hearts.

Earlier, on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, Saba Pataudi celebrated it with a heartwarming post. She shared a beautiful photo of them on Instagram Stories, calling it her “favorite frame” and showering her 'bhabhi' with lovely wishes for continued success and unforgettable memories.

Saba wrote, “Happiest Birthday Bebojaan! Keep shining — you’re a born star! Lots of love!” Alongside this, she shared several pics with Kareena, ending the series with a nostalgic picture of Kareena and Saif from their early days. In her note, she talked about the special memories they’ve created together and called herself fortunate to have her as a cherished part of the Pataudi family.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's directed Daayra alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. On April 14, Kareena took to social media and dropped some photos with Meghna and Prithviraj, officially announcing the project. The announcement has made fans excited for her upcoming film.

