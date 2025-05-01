HIT 3 Telugu Box Office: Nani grabs second spot among top 10 non-biggies on BookMyShow pre-sales list

Shanaz is a Box Office Expert with the energy to narrate and the talent to crunch box office numbers ...

Shanaz is a Box Office Expert with the energy to narrate and the talent to crunch box office numbers like no other! Equipped with an MBA in Marketing, exchanged spreadsheets for screenplays! For her, razor-sharp investigation of Bollywood's hits and misses is as fulfilling as the love for Irani chai and a plate of steaming Hyderabadi biryani. Lights, camera, Shanaz