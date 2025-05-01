HIT 3 Telugu Box Office: Nani grabs second spot among top 10 non-biggies on BookMyShow pre-sales list
Nani’s HIT 3 clocks 3.34L pre-sales on BookMyShow. Ranks second among Telugu non-biggies. Eyes the top spot by Day 1 close.
No fancy gimmicks or massive pre-release blitz but just solid content and a loyal audience. That’s what Telugu star Nani’s HIT 3 is riding on as it storms into the box office race. Released today, the third installment in the HIT franchise has already racked up 3.34 lakh pre-sale tickets on BookMyShow. Guess what, it earned the film a second spot among non-biggie Telugu films released since August 2023.
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, HIT 3 has drawn strong buzz not just for its gritty narrative but also for how it continues the dark, investigative theme established in the earlier two parts. Audiences seem hooked, and theaters in major Telugu cities are seeing full-house bookings.
What makes HIT 3’s feat more impressive is the fact that it has overtaken the pre-sale numbers of several popular films. That includes Nani’s own Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (1.36L), Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel (1.54L), and Siddu Jonnalagadda’s blockbuster Tillu Square (1.68L). It even raced ahead of big fantasy and action titles like Hanuman (2.87L), Vijay Devarakonda's Kushi (2.80L), and Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj (2.35L).
As of now, the only film ahead of HIT 3 in this category is Sankranthiki Vasthunam, with 4.41 lakh pre-sale tickets. However, considering the momentum Nani’s thriller has picked up, there’s a strong possibility it could break that barrier before the day ends.
Here's a quick look at the Top 10 Tollywood Non-Biggie Pre-Sales (BookMyShow, Aug 2023–Now):
Sankranthiki Vastunnam – 4.41L
HIT 3 – 3.34L
Hanuman – 2.87L
Kushi – 2.80L
Daaku Maharaj – 2.35L
Bhagavanth Kesari – 1.80L
Tillu Square – 1.68L
Thandel – 1.54L
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – 1.36L
Double ISmart – 1.09L
As the evening shows kick in, HIT 3 may just pull off a record-breaking Day 1 and redefine what a “non-biggie” can achieve in Telugu cinema.
