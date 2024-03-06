Lootere Trailer OUT: Rajat Kapoor-Amruta Khanvilkar and others shine in Hansal Mehta's series on pirate attack

A thrilling series titled Lootere, by the showrunner Hansal Mehta, is set to release on OTT this month. Starring Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vivek Gomber, and more, the show promises to captivate audiences with its intense narrative. Following the anticipation generated by the teaser, the trailer has now been released, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the gripping story of a pirate attack in Somalian waters.

Trailer of Hansal Mehta’s series Lootere has been released

Today, on March 6, the makers of the upcoming series Lootere unveiled the trailer across various social media platforms. The 2-minute and 11-second video offers a compelling glimpse into the powerful narrative set in the Somalian waters, where an Indian vessel becomes the target of pirate attacks.

In the trailer, Rajat Kapoor's character, aboard the ship, observes three unidentified skiffs approaching and urgently orders the crew to move to the citadel for safety. The series promises to delve into a whirlwind of emotions, exploring themes of survival, greed, chaos, and terror amidst the high-stakes scenario of a pirate-infested sea.

Watch the full trailer here:

Fan reactions to trailer of the series Lootere

Fans wasted no time in expressing their praise and excitement for the trailer in the comments section under the YouTube video. One person stated, “The name of Hansal Mehta is enough for me to watch this show.” Another exclaimed, “That is amazing.... is like Hollywood level.” A user expressed their anticipation by saying, “Most awaited webseries from a long time.”

One comment read, “International quality....big screen enterta....too good.” Another user praised, “Unique concept love it.” Numerous comments echoed similar sentiments, using terms like “mind-blowing” and “excellent,” and showcasing their enthusiasm with fire and red heart emojis.

More about Lootere starring Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vivek Gomber and more

The thrilling pirate saga features a talented ensemble cast including Rajat Kapoor, Aamir Ali, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Hansal Mehta serves as the showrunner, while the series is directed by Jai Mehta and created by Shaailesh R Singh. Lootere is set to be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting from March 22.

