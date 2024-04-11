Rajkummar Rao starrer Shahid releases on OTT: Here’s how and where you can watch the Hansal Mehta directorial

Rajkummar Rao started his acting career by taking on minor roles and worked tirelessly for years until he got the opportunity to play the lead in Hansal Mehta’s biographical drama film Shahid. The 2012 film proved to be a turning point in his acting career. It not only brought critical acclaim and big business at the box office, but it also earned Rao the Best Actor Award at the 61st National Film Awards. After nearly a decade, the theatrical cut of the movie has finally made its way to OTT.

Rajkummar Rao’s Shahid makes it OTT debut

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the 2012 movie Shahid narrates the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. Rajkummar Rao is seen in the titular role while Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kay Kay Menon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Prabal Panjabi appear in supporting roles. A while ago, the filmmaker announced that the movie finally made its way to a streaming platform.

According to Mehta, the audience can finally watch the theatrical version of Shahid on Prime Video. But, as of now, users will have to rent the film on the OTT platform. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Mehta wrote, “Finally #Shahid on @PrimeVideoIN. The version that was released theatrically is available somewhere. Wonder why on rent!”

Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth gets showered with love

After Bheed, Rao will be seen in the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The trailer of the film titled Srikanth was dropped on April 10. While everyone lauded Rao’s acting, his wife, actress Patralekhaa revealed she was scared for the actor. In her lengthy Instagram post, she penned that Rao once came home with almost a cracked rib and was on the verge of getting blind.

Her post read, “Rajjjjjjj, what an amazing trailer. I am so stoked for you and this amazing character that you played. I just want to scribble a couple of words about your journey with this character. It all started with you going to the blind school, the very next week you came home with almost a cracked rib as you were praticing blind cricket so you thought may well shut the eyes n play.I dint realise that this wasn’t the scary part . The scary part began after a few days of your shoot when I saw your shoulder dropping your posture began to change. I kept yelling that you don’t have to do this.”

She added, “At some point I thought you were going to go blind with not letting your eyes rest. But I see you Rajuuuu, you are just the best at what you do. You devout your body & soul to the character. I consider myself lucky to be a part of your madness & super proud of you husband. But kabhi kabhi meri bhi sun liya karna yaar.”

The film is set to make its theatrical debut on May 10, 2024.

