Randeep Hooda thanks Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for attending Swatantrya Veer Savarkar special screening

Randeep Hooda is currently enjoying the audience response to the release of his latest film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The period drama film marking his directorial debut was released on March 22 earlier this week. The film is based on the life of Indian politician, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and stars Ankita Lokhande in a key role. On Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the film's screening. Expressing gratitude over the same, Randeep penned a long note for the politician.

Randeep Hooda drops pictures from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's screening

On March 31, a while back, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the Marathi special screening of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar that was held last evening. The series of pictures also features Randeep’s co-star Ankita Lokhande as they posed alongside Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Subodh Bhave, Amruta Khanvilkar and others.

In a series of pictures, the team is seen proudly posing with the honorable Deputy CM along with other team members. In one of the photos, Randeep was seen welcoming him with a bouquet while other pictures featured them immersed in hearty conversation.

Expressing gratitude on the same, he wrote, “Thank you Hon’ble Dy. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri @devendra_fadnavis for gracing the Marathi Special Screening of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar and for his encouragement, support in honouring the legacy of the Great #VeerSavarkar (accompanied by folded hand and Indian flag emojis)”

Advertisement

“Special thanks to my friend @subodhbhave to have made Savarkar jis words come out so inspiringly in your voice as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in our Marathi version. Thanks to @amrutakhanvilkar and @oakprasad and @ranjeetsavarkar ji to make the evening memorable for me, @lokhandeankita and the rest of our cast and crew,” he further added.

“Watch #SwatantryaVeerSavarakar IN CINEMAS in HINDI and MARATHI in a theatre near you. #WhoKilledHisStory #VeerSavarkarInCinemas,” Randeep wrote in conclusion.

Reacting to the post, several fans lauded the film. A fan wrote, “best biopic in recent times.... thanks Randeep and team... absolutely killed it and thanks for inspiring,” another fan commented, “Today we saw the movie.. It was awesome.. Thank you so much.”

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar and Randeep Hooda.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ananya Panday and Ahaan’s unmissable reaction on seeing sister Alanna Panday flaunting her baby bump