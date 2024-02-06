EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to play a character with grey shades in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen with his next directorial. We also reported how the film is an action love story with lots of scope for music and will go on floors towards the end of this year with a marathon schedule. Soon after, the makers made an official announcement with the title Love And War. And now, Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on SLB’s next with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

SLB took up Love And War after Animal Impact

According to sources close to the development, the idea of Love and War has been resting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a while now and he tuned the subject over the last few months, before giving the narration to the trio of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky. “Love And War is essentially a love triangle with war in its backdrop. Ranbir's performance in Animal blew SLB's mind away. While Love And War is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. While Alia and Vicky's part have their own share of challenges in terms of performances, SLB over the years was looking to find a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment,” revealed a source close to the development.

Ranbir Kapoor gears up for a Grey Character in Love and War

It's on seeing Animal that SLB found the face for what can be termed the most complex character in his filmography. “It’s a twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar. It has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,” the source added.

The pre-production of Love And War is going on in full swing and the makers are all committed to take it on floors in the last quarter of 2024 for a Christmas 2025 release. Before moving on to Love And War, Ranbir will wrap up shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

