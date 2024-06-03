11 best Raj Kapoor movies that are cult classic
Check out the list of best Raj Kapoor movies. Rightly known as the greatest showman of Indian cinema, the legendary filmmaker has given some of the best movies that remain a cult favorite even today.
In a long illustrious career, Raj Kapoor's best movies have made him an icon who needs no formal introduction today. As we all know, Raj Kapoor belongs to the famous Kapoor family of Bollywood and is one of the visionary directors who worked on the theme of social issues through his creative storytelling.
He is known as the greatest showman of Indian cinema. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kapoor gave a new and defining meaning to the romantic films in Bollywood at that time.
Raj Kapoor debuted at the age of 10 with the 1935 film Inquilab. His big break as a lead was the 1947 film Neel Kamal, opposite Madhubala and Begum Para. In 1948, he made his directorial debut with the musical drama Aag and also set up RK Studio.
As an actor, his last film was Vakil Babu which was released in 1982. However, Ram Teri Ganga Maili was Raj Kapoor's last film as a director. So, without further ado let’s head on to take a quick glance at some of his best works.
Here are the 11 best Raj Kapoor movies to remember him
1. Awaara
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor
- Director: Raj Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance
- Release year: 1951
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee5
Considered one of the best Raj Kapoor movies featuring him along with Nargis in the lead roles, Awaara explores the themes of social injustice and redemption. It was released in 1951 and Kapoor was highly appreciated for his role as a poor thief in the movie. Even the music of the film was loved by many.
2. Shree 420
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Nadira
- Director: Raj Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama
- Release year: 1955
- Where to watch: Zee5
Next on the list of Raj Kapoor’s best movies is Shree 420 which is one of the cult classics. Directed and starring Raj Kapoor in the lead, the film was released in 1955 along with Nargis in the lead roles. Kapoor’s character in the film was reportedly influenced by Charlie Chaplin's ‘Little Tramp’ and his screen presence was loved by many.
3. Barsaat
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Premnath Malhotra
- Director: Raj Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical
- Release year: 1949
- Where to watch: Zee5
Barsaat was Raj Kapoor’s second stint as a director, and the movie was highly appreciated for Kapoor and Nargis’ on-screen chemistry. This movie was a box office hit.
For those unaware, Barsaat’s success led Kapoor to buy RK Studio in 1950. Also, some parts of the movie were shot in Kashmir Valley, making it to be the first film that was shot in Kashmir.
4. Chori Chori
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Gope
- Director: Anant Thakur
- IMDb Rating: 7.2
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance
- Release year: 1956
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv
Chori Chori was a rom-com film that was released in 1956 and was inspired by the 1934 American film ‘It Happened One Night’, directed by Frank Capra. This was the last movie in which Nargis and Raj Kapoor were seen as lead pair in one frame, however, later Nargis made a cameo appearance in the Kapoor starrer film Jagte Raho, released in 1956.
5. Anari
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nutan, Lalita Pawar
- Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee
- IMDb Rating: 7.6
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical
- Release year: 1959
- Where to watch: Online
Anari is one of those films that is still popular for its strong performances by the cast and melodious music. This was a super hit film and became the highest-grossing film of 1959.
6. Sangam
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Vyjayanthimala
- Director: Raj Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Movie Genre:
- Release year: 1964
- Where to watch: Online
Known for its beautiful location, grand scale, and intense acting performance, Sangam was a love triangle between Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar Tuli. For those unaware, this was Raj Kapoor's first complete film in color. Sangam is also known as Raj Kapoor’s career-best performance.
7. Jagte Raho
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Pradeep Kumar, Sumitra Devi, Smriti Biswas
- Director: Amit Maitra, Sombhu Maitra
- IMDb Rating: 8.2
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 1956
- Where to watch: Zee5
Jagte Raho is the story of a poor peasant (played by Raj Kapoor) who comes to the city with the hope of a better lifestyle. However, he gets trapped in greed and corruption. Kapoor was highly appreciated for his role in the film. Jagte Raho was one of the best Raj Kapoor movies.
8. Mera Naam Joker
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal
- Director: Raj Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 1970
- Where to watch: Zee5
Mera Naam Joker was directed, edited, and produced by Raj Kapoor. One of the most memorable and celebrated films of Kapoor Sahab, the film also featured him acting. Interestingly, the movie also marked Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor's debut, who played his younger version in the film.
Being one of the lengthiest films in the history of Indian cinema, Mera Naam Joker had two intervals. With an amazing storyline and strong performances, this movie is a cult classic.
10. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Padmini, Pran Sikand
- Director: Radhu Karmakar
- IMDb Rating: 7.1
- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance
- Release year: 1960
- Where to watch: Online
Produced by Raj Kapoor, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai was one of his most loved films. The story revolves around a few bandits who kidnap Raju (Raj Kapoor), who ends up falling in love with their chief's daughter. Things take a turn when he informs the police about them and they set out to kill the clan.
11. Kal Aaj Aur Kal
- Cast: Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor
- Director: Randhir Kapoor
- IMDb Rating: 6.5
- Movie Genre: Family, Musical, Romance
- Release year: 1971
- Where to watch: Zee5
Kal Aaj Aur Kal featured three generations of the famous Kapoor family - Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor. This movie showcased the ideological clash between three generations. Kal Aaj Aur Kal was one of the last films of Prithviraj Kapoor, as he died the following year after the release of the movie.
The above-mentioned best Raj Kapoor movies testify that not only was he a great actor but also a highly acclaimed filmmaker. With charm and talent, Kapoor was, indeed, one of the most important stars of the 20th century.
Tell us which is your favorite Raj Kapoor film.
