11 best Raj Kapoor movies that are cult classic

In a long illustrious career, Raj Kapoor's best movies have made him an icon who needs no formal introduction today. As we all know, Raj Kapoor belongs to the famous Kapoor family of Bollywood and is one of the visionary directors who worked on the theme of social issues through his creative storytelling.

He is known as the greatest showman of Indian cinema. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kapoor gave a new and defining meaning to the romantic films in Bollywood at that time.

Raj Kapoor debuted at the age of 10 with the 1935 film Inquilab. His big break as a lead was the 1947 film Neel Kamal, opposite Madhubala and Begum Para. In 1948, he made his directorial debut with the musical drama Aag and also set up RK Studio.

As an actor, his last film was Vakil Babu which was released in 1982. However, Ram Teri Ganga Maili was Raj Kapoor's last film as a director. So, without further ado let’s head on to take a quick glance at some of his best works.

Here are the 11 best Raj Kapoor movies to remember him

1. Awaara

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Prithviraj Kapoor Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release year: 1951

1951 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee5

Considered one of the best Raj Kapoor movies featuring him along with Nargis in the lead roles, Awaara explores the themes of social injustice and redemption. It was released in 1951 and Kapoor was highly appreciated for his role as a poor thief in the movie. Even the music of the film was loved by many.

2. Shree 420

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Nadira

Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Nadira Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Release year: 1955

1955 Where to watch: Zee5

Next on the list of Raj Kapoor’s best movies is Shree 420 which is one of the cult classics. Directed and starring Raj Kapoor in the lead, the film was released in 1955 along with Nargis in the lead roles. Kapoor’s character in the film was reportedly influenced by Charlie Chaplin's ‘Little Tramp’ and his screen presence was loved by many.

3. Barsaat

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Premnath Malhotra

Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Premnath Malhotra Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 1949

1949 Where to watch: Zee5

Barsaat was Raj Kapoor’s second stint as a director, and the movie was highly appreciated for Kapoor and Nargis’ on-screen chemistry. This movie was a box office hit.

For those unaware, Barsaat’s success led Kapoor to buy RK Studio in 1950. Also, some parts of the movie were shot in Kashmir Valley, making it to be the first film that was shot in Kashmir.

4. Chori Chori

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Gope

Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Gope Director: Anant Thakur

Anant Thakur IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

Comedy, Musical, Romance Release year: 1956

1956 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv

Chori Chori was a rom-com film that was released in 1956 and was inspired by the 1934 American film ‘It Happened One Night’, directed by Frank Capra. This was the last movie in which Nargis and Raj Kapoor were seen as lead pair in one frame, however, later Nargis made a cameo appearance in the Kapoor starrer film Jagte Raho, released in 1956.

6. Sangam

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Vyjayanthimala

Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Vyjayanthimala Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.3

7.3 Movie Genre:

Release year: 1964

1964 Where to watch: Online

Known for its beautiful location, grand scale, and intense acting performance, Sangam was a love triangle between Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar Tuli. For those unaware, this was Raj Kapoor's first complete film in color. Sangam is also known as Raj Kapoor’s career-best performance.

7. Jagte Raho

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Pradeep Kumar, Sumitra Devi, Smriti Biswas

Raj Kapoor, Pradeep Kumar, Sumitra Devi, Smriti Biswas Director: Amit Maitra, Sombhu Maitra

Amit Maitra, Sombhu Maitra IMDb Rating: 8.2

8.2 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 1956

1956 Where to watch: Zee5

Jagte Raho is the story of a poor peasant (played by Raj Kapoor) who comes to the city with the hope of a better lifestyle. However, he gets trapped in greed and corruption. Kapoor was highly appreciated for his role in the film. Jagte Raho was one of the best Raj Kapoor movies.

8. Mera Naam Joker

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal

Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Simi Garewal Director: Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 1970

1970 Where to watch: Zee5

Mera Naam Joker was directed, edited, and produced by Raj Kapoor. One of the most memorable and celebrated films of Kapoor Sahab, the film also featured him acting. Interestingly, the movie also marked Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor's debut, who played his younger version in the film.

Being one of the lengthiest films in the history of Indian cinema, Mera Naam Joker had two intervals. With an amazing storyline and strong performances, this movie is a cult classic.

10. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Padmini, Pran Sikand

Raj Kapoor, Padmini, Pran Sikand Director: Radhu Karmakar

Radhu Karmakar IMDb Rating: 7.1

7.1 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Release year: 1960

1960 Where to watch: Online

Produced by Raj Kapoor, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai was one of his most loved films. The story revolves around a few bandits who kidnap Raju (Raj Kapoor), who ends up falling in love with their chief's daughter. Things take a turn when he informs the police about them and they set out to kill the clan.

11. Kal Aaj Aur Kal

Cast: Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor

Raj Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor Director: Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor IMDb Rating: 6.5

6.5 Movie Genre: Family, Musical, Romance

Family, Musical, Romance Release year: 1971

1971 Where to watch: Zee5

Kal Aaj Aur Kal featured three generations of the famous Kapoor family - Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor. This movie showcased the ideological clash between three generations. Kal Aaj Aur Kal was one of the last films of Prithviraj Kapoor, as he died the following year after the release of the movie.

The above-mentioned best Raj Kapoor movies testify that not only was he a great actor but also a highly acclaimed filmmaker. With charm and talent, Kapoor was, indeed, one of the most important stars of the 20th century.

Tell us which is your favorite Raj Kapoor film.

