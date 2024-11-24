Ranbir Kapoor reveals THIS Raj Kapoor song was first track he played for his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the doting parents of their daughter, Raha. The proud parents are often seen showering love on their little one as they share interesting anecdotes and experiences with her. Recently, the Ramayana actor revealed that he played his grandfather, Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe the first time for her.

The Love & War actor further elucidated the importance of the song by highlighting its beauty, stating, “If you hear the lyrics of the song, it is so simple, and it’s definitely a great philosophy to live your life by.” The 42-year-old also talked about the importance of environmental awareness and the role of artistes in promoting it.

He expressed his concern as a father pertaining to the future, stating what the world will be like for Raha after so many years. According to him, it is the moral responsibility of people from cinema and artistes to make films that not only entertain but also educate people. He mentioned that there is a plethora of knowledge that one needs to put out what can be done and, what’s going wrong.

He cited the example of social media or a misleading headline to emphasize his point about how many couldn’t even differentiate between right and wrong. "I think awareness is very important and if I can create awareness for anything, not just to for the oceans, but to protect the planet I think it is our moral responsibility to do that,” he stated.

On the professional front, Ranbir is among the busiest actors in Bollywood. He will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is poised to release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027 with its first and second parts respectively.

In addition to this, he is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. Just a few days back, Pinkvilla informed you that Alia has joined the team in Mumbai.

