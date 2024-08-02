Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita to Yash as Ravana, here’s who will play what in Nitesh Tiwari directorial

The excitement around Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer has been skyrocketing. Mounted on a grand scale, the Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial is one of the highly-anticipated films with the biggest stars coming together. The biggest casting coup is already a big highlight, and fans can’t wait for the film to hit the silver screens. As fans eagerly look forward to new updates, we’ve curated a detailed list revealing the prospect entire star cast of Ramayana.

Anticipated star cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana led by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

1. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

Several pictures from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial surfaced on the internet that revealed Ranbir Kapoor’s look as Lord Rama. An India Today report earlier this year also revealed that the actor will have a minimalist appearance.

2. Sai Pallavi as Sita

Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita opposite the Animal actor. Several leaked pictures from the film set earlier this year stirred the internet. In fact, a few months back, a fan page also gave an insight into the environment on the Ramayana sets. The fan also claimed that the actress looked "ethereal and beautiful" in the role.

3. Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

It has been reported that popular television actor Ravi Dubey will be playing the role of Lakshman. The role is pivotal in the epic saga story, and his character will be present throughout the runtime.

Advertisement

4. Yash as Raavana

KGF star Yash will be essaying another key role as that of Ravana. The actor who is also co-producing the film will have an equal stake in the film. According to our sources, he was initially offered Rs 150 crores by Prime Focus for each part of Ramayana. However, comprehending the dynamics and stakes involved, Yash and Namit Malhotra decided to partner equally and present the film together to the world.

5. Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

Earlier this year, a source close to the development shared with us that Nitesh Tiwari and his team were in advanced stages with Rakul Preet Singh to play the part of Shurpanakha in Ramayana. A source also shared that the actress considered the film as the actress is considering this associate with the evergreen tale of Ramayana as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

6. Sunny Deol as Lord Hanunan

Earlier this year, a source close to the development shared with us that the team has finalized Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. “Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction,” the source said.

Advertisement

7. Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran

Earlier this year in January, we disclosed that makers were also keen on getting Bobby Deol for the role of Kumbhkaran, however, they were yet to hear back from the actor. Ever since then, there has been no update around the confirmation.

8. Lara Dutta as Princess Kaikeyi

As per our sources, the makers wanted to cast actors who are apt to play the characters and makers deemed Lara Dutta as the perfect choice for the part of Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharath. In fact, the actress; images from the shoot were also leaked online.

9. Vijay Sethupathi as Vibhishana

A source close to the development earlier this year shared with us that Vijay Sethupathi was in talks to play the role of Ravana’s brother, Vibhishana, in Ramayana. It was also revealed that the director took the Jawan actor through the script and "Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals" following which he also showed his interest in the film.

Advertisement

10. Shishir Sharma as Rishi Vasishtha

Veteran actor Shishir Sharma will be playing the role of Rishi Vasishtha, guru to Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial, Ramayana. During an interaction with Hindustan Times earlier this year, he called the film a “huge and larger-than-life project.” He stated that the scale of the film is so huge that it leaves one “stunned with the magnum-opus it is,” which can’t be measured.

11. Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev

It was just a couple of days back that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Kunal Kapoor. Now recently we learned that he will be playing the part of Indra Dev in the film. It has been informed by a source that he will start shooting for his part in August, and the actor is excited to embark on this journey.

12. Indira Krishna as Kaushalya

According to reports, veteran actress Indira Krishnan has been roped in to play the role of Kaushalya, who was the biological mother of Lord Rama. The actress has also been consistent in sharing pictures with Ranbir from the film sets.

13. Arun Govil as King Dashrath

The buzz is quite strong on the internet suggesting that veteran actor Arun Govil who is much known for his role of Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana will play the role of King Dashrath. The leaked pictures on the internet also showed him sporting a long beard and mukut on his head.

Advertisement

14. Kiara Sadh as Young Sita

In a number of exclusive stories reported by Pinkvilla, we also informed you that child artist Kiara Sadh will be taking up the role of young Sita in the movie. She is known for her role in the TV Show Pandya Store.

It is important to mention here that makers had initially planned a trilogy series, but later finalized it with it having as a two-part film. Reflecting on the decision, a source close to the development had shared with us earlier this year in May that considering the scale and magnitude of the film, makers have opted for a two-part approach to narrate the story.

ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2024: 6 signs that prove you have Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi as besties IRL